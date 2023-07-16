Kate Middleton Goes Green for Wimbledon 2023 Final in Self-Portrait and Roland Mouret Midi Dresses

Kate Middleton opted for back-to-back green looks at the final of Wimbledon on Saturday and Sunday in London, channeling the tennis tournament’s trademark grass courts.

The Princess of Wales attends day thirteen of Wimbledon 2023 on July 15 in London. WireImage

The Princess of Wales started off her weekend by presenting the the women’s singles trophy to Czechia’s Marketa Vondrousova. Middleton opted for a pastel midi dress by Self-Portrait, which featured a short sleeve blazer-inspired bouclé bodice and a pleated chiffon skirt.

She paired her ensemble with nude suede pumps by Gianvito Rossi, which she matched to an Emmy London chain clutch. The royal completed her look with on oversized frames by Victoria Beckham and a pair of pearl studs by Cassandra Goad.

Affixed beneath the royal’s lapel was a purple bowtie brooch, which she was also seen wearing two weeks ago during the second day of Wimbledon. As a patron of the All England Tennis and Croquet Club, Middleton is entitled to sport the accessory, and she has done so at tournaments in previous years.

Prince William, Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Catherine, Princess of Wales ahead of the men’s singles final tennis match on the fourteenth day of Wimbledon on July 16 in London. POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The Princess of Wales made the final day of Wimbledon a family affair, bringing along her husband, Prince William of Wales, and their children, Princess Charlotte and Prince George. The royal brood attended the men’s single’s final match between Novak Djokovic of Serbia and Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz.

Middleton selected a midi dress in darker, emerald shade, this time by Roland Mouret. The frock featured an asymmetrical ruffle detail at the shoulder. She wore the same Emmy London clutch with a pair of beige Gianvito Rossi heels. Her jewelry included a pair of Milina London drop earrings and a gold bangle by Halcyon Days.