Kate Middleton Gets Pretty in Pink Beulah London Dress at Young V&A Museum Visit

Kate Middleton arrived at the reopening of the Young V&A Museum in London on Wednesday, channeling Barbiecore inspiration.

The Princess of Wales wore a blush pink belted midi crepe dress from Beulah London. She coordinated the ensemble with white leather pumps from Gianvito Rossi. To complete her look, Middleton accessorized with white gold and diamond drop earrings from Mappin & Webb.

Catherine, Princess of Wales arrives to officially open The Young V&A Museum on June 28 in London. Getty Images

The Young V&A Museum underwent a three-year, 13 million pound renovation and officially reopens to the general public on Saturday. The Young V&A was formerly known as the V&A Museum of Childhood.

During her royal engagement, the Princess of Wales met with students from the Globe Primary School in Bethnal Green. She also met museum staff, including Victoria & Albert Museum director Tristan Hunt.

Middleton, the V&A’s first patron, was taken on a tour of the Young V&A by children who aided in the museum’s redesign. For the redesign of the Young V&A, museum staff received input from parents, children and teachers to imagine new displays and galleries.

Catherine, Princess of Wales officially opens The Young V&A Museum on June 28 in London. Getty Images

The Princess of Wales also met with other young children, some of whom created special goodie bags for her to take home to her kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Middleton’s choice to wear a blush pink dress and channel Barbiecore inspiration isn’t a first for the Princess of Wales this year. In May she wore two different pink ensembles, including a Me+Em silk dress to the Chelsea Flower Show and a pink Alexander McQueen power suit to take to London’s streets to promote the importance of early childhood development.