Kate Upton Shines in Magenta Slit Dress at BBWAA Dinner

Kate Upton arrived at the Baseball Writers’ Association of America dinner in New York City on Saturday, looking regal as she supported her husband, New York Mets pitcher Justin Verlander.

In honor of the occasion, the model wore a magenta off-the-shoulder Grecian-inspired dress with thigh-high slit. She coordinated the dress with clear strappy heeled sandals, a diamond necklace and her diamond wedding ring on her finger.

Justin Verlander and Kate Upton during the 2023 BBWAA Awards Dinner in New York. MLB Photos via Getty Images

Upton worked with Tracy Murphy for an evening-ready makeup look, including subtle blush, mascara and a bold coral red lip. For hair, she worked with DJ Quintero, who gave her a middle part and did her hair in a wavy style.

Verlander went for a blue pinstripe tuxedo with a black lapel and black pocket trims. He coordinated the tuxedo with a white formal shirt, a black bowtie and glossy black shoes.

Justin Verlander and Kate Upton Getty Images

Upton first came to fame in Sports Illustrated’s 2011 Swimsuit Issue as Rookie of the Year. She went on to appear on the magazine’s covers in 2012, 2014 and 2017. In addition to her work with Sports Illustrated, she’s also been the face of campaigns for brands such as David Yurman, Sam Edelman, Betsey Johnson, Victoria’s Secret, Guess and Bobbi Brown.

At the ceremony, Verlander took home the American League Cy Young Award for Most Valuable Pitcher. The National League Cy Young Award was presented to Sandy Alcantara of the Miami Marlins.

Commentators noted when the players were photographed with their respective awards that the word valuable was misspelled, reading “valube.” Previously, the plaques used the word “outstanding” in place of “valuable.”