Kate Upton Shines in Magenta Slit Dress at BBWAA Dinner

The model's husband, MLB pitcher Justin Verlander, took home the American League Cy Young Award.

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: 2022 American League Cy Young Award Winner Justin Verlander poses for a photo with his wife Kate Upton during the 2023 BBWAA Awards Dinner at New York Hilton Midtown on Saturday, January 28, 2023 in New York, New York. (Photo by Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images)
American League Cy Young Award Winner Justin Verlander poses for a photo with his wife Kate Upton during the 2023 BBWAA Awards Dinner in New York on Saturday. MLB Photos via Getty Images

Kate Upton arrived at the Baseball Writers’ Association of America dinner in New York City on Saturday, looking regal as she supported her husband, New York Mets pitcher Justin Verlander.

In honor of the occasion, the model wore a magenta off-the-shoulder Grecian-inspired dress with thigh-high slit. She coordinated the dress with clear strappy heeled sandals, a diamond necklace and her diamond wedding ring on her finger.

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: 2022 American League Cy Young Award Winner Justin Verlander poses for a photo with his wife Kate Upton during the 2023 BBWAA Awards Dinner at New York Hilton Midtown on Saturday, January 28, 2023 in New York, New York. (Photo by Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images)
Justin Verlander and Kate Upton during the 2023 BBWAA Awards Dinner in New York. MLB Photos via Getty Images

Upton worked with Tracy Murphy for an evening-ready makeup look, including subtle blush, mascara and a bold coral red lip. For hair, she worked with DJ Quintero, who gave her a middle part and did her hair in a wavy style.

Verlander went for a blue pinstripe tuxedo with a black lapel and black pocket trims. He coordinated the tuxedo with a white formal shirt, a black bowtie and glossy black shoes.

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: Justin Verlander poses with his wife Kate Upton and his American League Cy Young Award during the 2023 Baseball Writers' Association of America awards dinner at New York Hilton on January 28, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Michelle Farsi/Getty Images)
Justin Verlander and Kate Upton Getty Images

Upton first came to fame in Sports Illustrated’s 2011 Swimsuit Issue as Rookie of the Year. She went on to appear on the magazine’s covers in 2012, 2014 and 2017. In addition to her work with Sports Illustrated, she’s also been the face of campaigns for brands such as David Yurman, Sam Edelman, Betsey Johnson, Victoria’s Secret, Guess and Bobbi Brown.

At the ceremony, Verlander took home the American League Cy Young Award for Most Valuable Pitcher. The National League Cy Young Award was presented to Sandy Alcantara of the Miami Marlins.

Commentators noted when the players were photographed with their respective awards that the word valuable was misspelled, reading “valube.” Previously, the plaques used the word “outstanding” in place of “valuable.”

