Kate Winslet Adds Asymmetric Spin to Little Black Dress for BAFTA Television Awards in Kookai

The actress who arrived at the awards with her daughter, Mia Threapleton, won best leading actress.

Kate Winslet at the 2023 BAFTA Television Awards with P&O Cruises on May 14 in London, kookai dress, red carpet
Kate Winslet at the 2023 BAFTA Television Awards with P&O Cruises on May 14 in London. Getty Images

Kate Winslet arrived at the 2023 BAFTA Television Awards on Sunday in London adding her touch to a classic little black dress.

Winslet’s dress by Australian brand Kookai featured a slant asymmetric neckline before leading into a midi skirt. For a contrast to the all-black look, she went for dark purple pointed-toe heels. Her accessories included black botanical-patterned drop earrings by Georgina Skan.

Kate Winslet at the 2023 BAFTA Television Awards with P&O Cruises on May 14 in London.
Kate Winslet at the 2023 BAFTA Television Awards with P&O Cruises on May 14 in London. Getty Images

The actress arrived on the red carpet with her daughter, Mia Threapleton, who coordinated with her mother in a black wide-leg jumpsuit with a halter neckline and a white band around her waist.

Kate Winslet and Mia Threapleton at the 2023 BAFTA Television Awards with P&O Cruises on May 14 in London.
Kate Winslet and Mia Threapleton at the 2023 BAFTA Television Awards with P&O Cruises on May 14 in London. Getty Images

Winslet and Threapleton both star in the feature-length special “I Am Ruth,” in which Winslet took home the BAFTA Award for Best Leading Actress. The project, which premiered in 2022, is about a mother who struggles to help her daughter become less consumed by social media.

The feature is part of the larger “I Am” series, which are stand-alone dramas about different women’s stories. Directed by Dominic Savage, each episode is written by Savage and the episode’s coordinating leading actress.

Kate Winslet with the Best Actress Award for "I Am Ruth" at the 2023 BAFTA Television Awards with P&O Cruises on May 14 in London.
Kate Winslet with the Best Actress Award for “I Am Ruth” at the 2023 BAFTA Television Awards with P&O Cruises on May 14 in London. Getty Images

Winslet is a widely acclaimed actress. She won best actress at the 2008 Academy Awards for her role in “The Reader.” In 2011, she won an Emmy for her role in “HBO’s Mildred Pierce,” where she portrayed a single mother in Los Angeles during the Great Depression.

