Kathryn Newton Shines in Mirrored Rodarte Sheer Dress at ‘Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania’ Premiere

The actress is making her debut Marvel role as Cassandra Lang in the film, which is coming to theaters Feb. 17.

Kathryn Newton at the "Ant Man and The Wasp: Quantumania" premiere on Feb. 6 in Los Angeles.
Kathryn Newton at the "Ant Man and The Wasp: Quantumania" premiere on Feb. 6 in Los Angeles. Mark Von Holden for Variety

Kathryn Newton made a dazzling arrival to the “Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania” premiere on Monday in Los Angeles. For the event, the actress arrived in a Rodarte silver and white hand-beaded gown from the brand’s spring 2023 ready-to-wear collection.

Kathryn Newton at the "Ant Man and The Wasp: Quantumania" premiere on Feb. 6 in Los Angeles.
Kathryn Newton at the “Ant Man and The Wasp: Quantumania” premiere on Feb. 6 in Los Angeles. Mark Von Holden for Variety

The long-sleeved, floor-length gown included crushed, mirror-like embellishments throughout, with a backless, mermaid-style fit. Newton was styled by Molly Dickson. Newton wore her blonde tresses with some loose curls, styled into a middle part, with a bold red lip by Gina Brooke.

Kathryn Newton at the "Ant Man and The Wasp: Quantumania" premiere on Feb. 6 in Los Angeles.
Kathryn Newton at the “Ant Man and The Wasp: Quantumania” premiere on Feb. 6 in Los Angeles. Mark Von Holden for Variety

The actress attended the premiere with her costars, including Evangeline Lilly, Michelle Pfeiffer, Paul Rudd and Jonathan Majors. The upcoming movie will be Newton’s debut into the Marvel Universe, starring as Ant-Man’s daughter, Cassandra Lang. On Wednesday, Newton took to her Instagram to showcase her excitement, posting a picture of herself standing in front of her character’s poster with the caption, “Proof that dreams do come true.” She posted another series of pictures with the caption, “Plot twist, I am the Quantum Realm. This night was perfect because of a perfect team.”

Kathryn Newton and Michelle Pfeiffer at the "Ant Man and The Wasp: Quantumania" premiere on Feb. 6 in Los Angeles.
Kathryn Newton and Michelle Pfeiffer at the “Ant Man and The Wasp: Quantumania” premiere on Feb. 6 in Los Angeles. Mark Von Holden for Variety

This month, Newton embraced a similar glittery ensemble on an episode of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” channeling her inner go-go girl in a Chrome Hearts minidress. She paired the look with stark white boots.

The movie is the newest installment in the Marvel Studios franchise, and the third installment of the “Ant-Man and the Wasp” films. It centers around the avenger Ant-Man (played by Rudd) and female superhero the Wasp journeying through the Quantum Realm.

 ‘”Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania” will be released in theaters on Feb. 17.

