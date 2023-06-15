×
Katie Holmes Celebrates Pride Month With Alice + Olivia in Cropped Button-down and Wide-leg Jeans

The event benefited the Ali Forney Center, a community center that helps LGBTQ homeless youth in the U.S.

Katie Holmes, Alice + Olivia, Pride
Katie Holmes attends Camp Pride presented by Alice + Olivia by Stacey Bendet on June 14 in New York City. Getty Images for alice + olivia

Katie Holmes celebrated Pride Month with Alice + Olivia on Wednesday in New York City, taking an elevated approach to wardrobe basics.

The actress wore a white cropped button-up shirt with hidden button closure and oversize cuffs. She paired the classic white shirt with wide-leg denim jeans. Holmes’ look was from Alice + Olivia. She topped off the ensemble with simple black leather shoes.

Katie Holmes, Alice + Olivia, Pride
Katie Holmes attends Camp Pride presented by Alice + Olivia by Stacey Bendet on June 14 in New York City. Getty Images for alice + olivia

This year, for their annual Pride Month event, Alice + Olivia held a camp-themed party, inspired by the outdoors. The event benefited the Ali Forney Center, a community center that helps LGBTQ homeless youth in the U.S. The organization offers services like emergency housing and job readiness training.

Katie Holmes, Alice + Olivia, Pride
Katie Holmes attends Camp Pride presented by Alice + Olivia by Stacey Bendet on June 14 in New York City. Getty Images for alice + olivia

Guests at the event socialized in a bed bunk cabin room. A bright pink log cabin served as a photo booth. In addition, the setting featured an oversize canoe filled with flowers and a bar that looked like a camp lifeguard station.

The event featured a musical performance by Kenzie, the younger sister of actress and dancer Maddie Ziegler.

Holmes is a vocal advocate for LGBTQ rights. In May, she attended Family Equality’s Night at the Pier to support the fight against anti-LGBTQ legislation. To that event, Holmes wore a leather slipdress by Chloé with dainty botanical-themed cutouts throughout and a scalloped-edge embroidered needle lace neckline. She completed her outfit with black Acne Studio mules.

Earlier this week, Holmes joined a slate of fellow actresses, including Nina Dobrev, Dianna Agron and Stephanie Hsu, for Chanel’s Through Her Lens Luncheon. The event celebrated Chanel and Tribeca’s Women’s Filmmaker Program.

