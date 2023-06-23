Katie Holmes Goes Edgy in Chloé Knit Dress for American Ballet Theatre’s Summer Season 2023 Opening Night

Katie Holmes embraced an edgy style at the American Ballet Theatre’s summer season 2023 opening night, marked by the first performance of “Like Water for Chocolate” at The Metropolitan Opera House in New York City.

The actress wore a sleeveless black knit dress by Chloé. Her outfit featured sheer distressing around her torso, which added an edgy touch to her dainty ensemble.

Katie Holmes at the 2023 American Ballet Theatre’s summer season opening night performance of “Like Water for Chocolate” on June 22 in New York City. Getty Images

Pairing the texturized knit number with shiny, classic black ballet flats, Holmes usually works with stylist Brie Welch on her looks, who outfitted the actress for the 2023 Cannes Film Festival in May and her other recent press outings.

For hair, Holmes embraced a ’90s style, straightening her brown tresses and adding layers.

Katie Holmes at the 2023 American Ballet Theatre’s summer season opening night performance of “Like Water for Chocolate” on June 22 in New York City. Getty Images

Holmes has attended a number of red-carpet events in 2023, making minimalist outfits her style signature. To the Red Sea International Film Festival’s “Women’s Stories Gala” in May, she went sharp in a black Khaite double-breasted suit dress with purple Manolo Blahnik heels.

Holmes, who is known for her acting roles in “Dawson’s Creek” and “Batman Begins,” recently assumed a directorial role in the film “Rare Objects.” Set in New York City, the movie, which premiered in April, follows a young woman with a traumatic past.

“Like Water for Chocolate” is Tony Award-winning choreographer Christopher Wheeldon’s latest full-length ballet, based on the widely known book of the same name. Combining the story’s Mexican heritage with dance, the show is coproduced with The Royal Ballet. The performances will take place this summer through July 1 at the New York City Metropolitan Opera House.