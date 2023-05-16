×
Tuesday's Digital Daily: May 16, 2023

Katie Holmes Marries Leather and Lace in Chloé Slipdress for Family Equality’s Night at the Pier

The actress joined other stars at the event, which supports LGBTQ rights.

(L-R) Stacey Stevenson and Katie Holmes wears chloe Guipure Lace Leather Slip Dress, at Family Equality's Night at the Pier on May 15 in New York City.
Katie Holmes opted for an all-black leather ensemble for the Family Equality’s Night at the Pier in New York City Monday.

For the event, which fights against anti-LGBTQ legislation, Holmes arrived in a leather slipdress by Chloé with dainty botanical-themed cutouts throughout and a scalloped-edge embroidered needle lace neckline. Black Acne Studio mules with a wood-like heel and a black blazer completed her outfit.

(L-R) Stacey Stevenson and Katie Holmes at Family Equality's Night at the Pier on May 15 in New York City, Guipure Lace Leather Slip Dress, acne studios mules
(L-R) Stacey Stevenson and Katie Holmes at Family Equality’s Night at the Pier on May 15 in New York City. Getty Images for Family Equality

Holmes posed alongside Stacey Stevenson, the program’s new chief executive officer, and Jason Weinberg. The evening included performances by the cast of “Six” and the playwright, composer and lyricist of “A Strange Loop,” Michael R. Jackson.

(L-R) Jason Weinberg and Katie Holmes in chloe leather dress, at Family Equality's Night at the Pier on May 15 in New York City.
(L-R) Jason Weinberg and Katie Holmes at Family Equality’s Night at the Pier on May 15 in New York City. Getty Images for Family Equality

Holmes just celebrated the premiere of her latest film “Rare Objects,” which was released in theaters on April 14. The film centers a young woman trying to improve her traumatic life while working at a New York antique shop. To the film’s premiere, she wore a Tove Selena jacket overtop a silver chain mail overlay and a black gown with red fringe by Interior.

(L-R) Zac Posen, Stacey Stevenson, Katie Holmes, Deborah Harry and Harrison Ball at Family Equality's Night at the Pier on May 15 in New York City.
(L-R) Zac Posen, Stacey Stevenson, Katie Holmes, Deborah Harry and Harrison Ball at Family Equality’s Night at the Pier on May 15 in New York City. Getty Images for Family Equalit

Also in April, the actress and director had another style moment while celebrating the 130th Anniversary of watch brand Mikimoto. For the occasion, she wore a white collared shirtdress with thick lace-up detailing on the sides, and a black leather jacket.

As an actress, Holmes has appeared in “Dawson’s Creek,” “Batman Begins” and “The Secret: Dare to Dream.” She is a director, with “Rare Objects” joining her other films, “Alone Together” and “All We Had.”

