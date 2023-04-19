Katie Holmes Brings Back the Y2K Bedazzled Jeans Trend on ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’

Katie Holmes appeared on Wednesday’s episode of “The Drew Barrymore Show,” bringing back a popular trend from the early 2000s — again.

To talk about “Rare Objects,” the movie she directed, Holmes arrived in a pair of bedazzled jeans with a two-tone light and dark denim design. The actress paired the look with a gray blazer, a white T-shirt and pointed-toe chrome wedges.

To create her looks, Holmes usually works with stylist Brie Welch.

Katie Holmes and Lucy Freyer on “The Drew Barrymore Show.” The Drew Barrymore Show/Ash Bean

Holmes joined Barrymore and later Lucy Freyer to talk about the new movie, her favorite foods and her look at the 2022 iHeartRadio Z100 Jingle Ball.

About her Jingle Ball look, Holmes said, “It’s a corset and I threw it on with jeans. I knew I wanted to dance there, because I was going with my nephews, so I threw my sneakers on. I thought I looked cool.” The December outfit created speculation that dresses over pants as a trend was on its way back.

Katie Holmes on “The Drew Barrymore Show.” The Drew Barrymore Show/Ash Bean

“Rare Objects,” which debuted in theaters Friday, is the third film Holmes directed. It follows a young woman with a traumatic past who rebuilds her life while working at a New York City antique shop. To the film’s premiere on April 10, Holmes married glam with edgy in a fully sheer shimmering overlay by Interior with a Marina Moscone dress underneath.

Holmes also has continued her career in acting, recently starring in the Off-Broadway play “The Wanderers,” where she played a star who begins an email relationship with a married man. She appeared at the play’s photo call in January wearing a vertical striped top and Kallmeyer brown wide-legged pants.