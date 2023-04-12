Katie Holmes Embraces Edgy Glamour in Silver Fishnet Dress at ‘Rare Objects’ Screening

Katie Holmes donned an edgy look for the screening of her film “Rare Objects” on Monday at Haute Living in New York.

Katie Holmes at “The Haute Living” screening of “Rare Objects” on April 10 in New York. Kristina Bumphrey for Variety

As the director of the upcoming film, Holmes arrived at the event wearing a silver fishnet dress that transitioned into a black satin dress with red fabric. Overtop her metallic ensemble, she wore a Tove Selena Jacket from the brand’s fall 2023 ready-to-wear collection and completed her look with tights, open-toed heels and Rainbow K jewelry. Holmes collaborated with stylist Brie Welch on her outfit.

“Rare Objects” is the third film Holmes has directed, with the plot centering around a young woman with a traumatic past who seeks to rebuild her life while working at a New York City antique shop. The film, which will be released in theaters on Friday, is an adaptation of Kathleen Tessaro’s novel of the same name and stars Derek Luke, Julia Mayorga and Jim Sturgess.

Holmes originally made her directorial debut in 2016 with the film “All We Had.” She is also known for her acting roles in “Dawson’s Creek,” “The Gift” and “Batman Begins.”

The actress recently starred in the Off-Broadway play “The Wanderers,” where she played a movie star who begins an email relationship with a married man. To the play’s photo call in January, she wore a vertical striped top and Kallmeyer brown wide-leg pants. While promoting the play, that same month, she appeared on a segment of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” wearing a Michael Kors Collection oversize blazer and fringe skirt. Holmes had another standout fashion moment at the 2022 CFDA Awards in November, arriving alongside Jonathan Simkhai in a caged-fringe gown from Simkhai’s spring 2023 collection.