×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday’s Digital Daily: January 18, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Saint Laurent Men’s Fall 2023

Business

Jewelry, Fashion and Japan Boosted Richemont in Q3

Men's

Ones to Watch During Paris Fall 2023 Men’s Week

Kate Holmes Reworks Classic Suiting in Blazer Dress With Fringe Details for ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

The actress graced the night show to talk more about her upcoming role in the play "The Wanderers" and directing and starring in the film "Rare Objects."

Katie Holmes on the Jan. 17 episode of "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."
Katie Holmes on the Jan. 17 episode of "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon." Todd Owyoung/NBC

Katie Holmes brought a reworked womenswear look to “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” Holmes, who appeared on the Jan. 17 episode, wore a long black blazer dress.

Katie Holmes on the Jan. 17 episode of "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."

Katie Holmes on the Jan. 17 episode of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Todd Owyoung/NBC

Holmes outfit details was a long sleeve, two lapel maxi blazer worn as a dress. Underneath, she wore a classic white button-up blouse and a pair of black opaque stockings. Her blouse had a slight crop at the sleeves and her blazer had matching black fringe detailing at the hem and skirt.

Related Galleries

Katie Holmes on the Jan. 17 episode of "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."

Katie Holmes on the Jan. 17 episode of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Todd Owyoung/NBC

The actress complemented her outfit with all gold-colored jewelry, with a pair of oversize hoops, a nose ring, midi rings and a Rainbow K earring tube in medium. The earring tube features 14-karat gold with white diamonds. She wore a pair of black closed-toe heels with a shimmering attachment on the toes. Holmes hair was styled into a long braid, with the top half of her tresses pulled into a sleek ponytail. For the TV appearance, Holmes worked with stylist Brie Welch.

Katie Holmes on the Jan. 17 episode of "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."

Katie Holmes on the Jan. 17 episode of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Todd Owyoung/NBC

On the night show, Holmes talked about the 25th anniversary of her film debut “The Ice Storm,” her upcoming directorial debut in “Rare Objects” and her starring in the play “The Wanderers.”

While on the topic of her acting debut, Holmes recounted a memorable moment she had when she moved to Los Angeles.

“Our first day in L.A. we were driving. It was raining and we saw a sign that said ‘Golden Globes this way.’ We were like, ‘Golden Globes?’ So we turned and we sat in the stadium seats and watched people getting in and out of cars and waving. It was like Patrick Swayze and it was amazing,” Holmes shared.

“Rare Objects,” coming to theaters on April 14, is a film that Holmes is both starring in and directing. Centering around a young woman looking to rebuild her life after trauma strikes, the film is an adaptation of a book the same name by Kathleen Tessaro. It stars Alan Cumming, Julia Mayorga and Derek Luke.

Holmes is also gearing up to star in the play “The Wanderers,” which she’s in rehearsals for. The Off-Broadway play about an Orthodox Jewish couple has an opening night of Feb. 16.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Katie Holmes Dons Blazer Dress, Talks 'Wanderers' for 'Jimmy Fallon’

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Katie Holmes Dons Blazer Dress, Talks 'Wanderers' for 'Jimmy Fallon’

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Katie Holmes Dons Blazer Dress, Talks 'Wanderers' for 'Jimmy Fallon’

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Katie Holmes Dons Blazer Dress, Talks 'Wanderers' for 'Jimmy Fallon’

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Katie Holmes Dons Blazer Dress, Talks 'Wanderers' for 'Jimmy Fallon’

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Katie Holmes Dons Blazer Dress, Talks 'Wanderers' for 'Jimmy Fallon’

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Katie Holmes Dons Blazer Dress, Talks 'Wanderers' for 'Jimmy Fallon’

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Katie Holmes Dons Blazer Dress, Talks 'Wanderers' for 'Jimmy Fallon’

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Katie Holmes Dons Blazer Dress, Talks 'Wanderers' for 'Jimmy Fallon’

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Katie Holmes Dons Blazer Dress, Talks 'Wanderers' for 'Jimmy Fallon’

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Katie Holmes Dons Blazer Dress, Talks 'Wanderers' for 'Jimmy Fallon’

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Katie Holmes Dons Blazer Dress, Talks 'Wanderers' for 'Jimmy Fallon’

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Katie Holmes Dons Blazer Dress, Talks 'Wanderers' for 'Jimmy Fallon’

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Katie Holmes Dons Blazer Dress, Talks 'Wanderers' for 'Jimmy Fallon’

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Katie Holmes Dons Blazer Dress, Talks 'Wanderers' for 'Jimmy Fallon’

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Katie Holmes Dons Blazer Dress, Talks 'Wanderers' for 'Jimmy Fallon’

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Katie Holmes Dons Blazer Dress, Talks 'Wanderers' for 'Jimmy Fallon’

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Katie Holmes Dons Blazer Dress, Talks 'Wanderers' for 'Jimmy Fallon’

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Katie Holmes Dons Blazer Dress, Talks 'Wanderers' for 'Jimmy Fallon’

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Katie Holmes Dons Blazer Dress, Talks 'Wanderers' for 'Jimmy Fallon’

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Katie Holmes Dons Blazer Dress, Talks 'Wanderers' for 'Jimmy Fallon’

Hot Summer Bags

Katie Holmes Dons Blazer Dress, Talks 'Wanderers' for 'Jimmy Fallon’

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Katie Holmes Dons Blazer Dress, Talks 'Wanderers' for 'Jimmy Fallon’

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Katie Holmes Dons Blazer Dress, Talks 'Wanderers' for 'Jimmy Fallon’

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Katie Holmes Dons Blazer Dress, Talks 'Wanderers' for 'Jimmy Fallon’

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Katie Holmes Dons Blazer Dress, Talks 'Wanderers' for 'Jimmy Fallon’

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Katie Holmes Dons Blazer Dress, Talks 'Wanderers' for 'Jimmy Fallon’

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Katie Holmes Dons Blazer Dress, Talks 'Wanderers' for 'Jimmy Fallon’

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Katie Holmes Dons Blazer Dress, Talks 'Wanderers' for 'Jimmy Fallon’

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Katie Holmes Dons Blazer Dress, Talks 'Wanderers' for 'Jimmy Fallon’

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Katie Holmes Dons Blazer Dress, Talks 'Wanderers' for 'Jimmy Fallon’

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Katie Holmes Dons Blazer Dress, Talks 'Wanderers' for 'Jimmy Fallon’

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Katie Holmes Dons Blazer Dress, Talks 'Wanderers' for 'Jimmy Fallon’

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Katie Holmes Dons Blazer Dress, Talks 'Wanderers' for 'Jimmy Fallon’

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Katie Holmes Dons Blazer Dress, Talks 'Wanderers' for 'Jimmy Fallon’

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Katie Holmes Dons Blazer Dress, Talks 'Wanderers' for 'Jimmy Fallon’

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Katie Holmes Dons Blazer Dress, Talks 'Wanderers' for 'Jimmy Fallon’

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Katie Holmes Dons Blazer Dress, Talks 'Wanderers' for 'Jimmy Fallon’

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Katie Holmes Dons Blazer Dress, Talks 'Wanderers' for 'Jimmy Fallon’

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Katie Holmes Dons Blazer Dress, Talks 'Wanderers' for 'Jimmy Fallon’

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Katie Holmes Dons Blazer Dress, Talks 'Wanderers' for 'Jimmy Fallon’

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Katie Holmes Dons Blazer Dress, Talks 'Wanderers' for 'Jimmy Fallon’

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad