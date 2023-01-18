Kate Holmes Reworks Classic Suiting in Blazer Dress With Fringe Details for ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

Katie Holmes brought a reworked womenswear look to “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” Holmes, who appeared on the Jan. 17 episode, wore a long black blazer dress.

Katie Holmes on the Jan. 17 episode of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” Todd Owyoung/NBC

Holmes outfit details was a long sleeve, two lapel maxi blazer worn as a dress. Underneath, she wore a classic white button-up blouse and a pair of black opaque stockings. Her blouse had a slight crop at the sleeves and her blazer had matching black fringe detailing at the hem and skirt.

Katie Holmes on the Jan. 17 episode of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” Todd Owyoung/NBC

The actress complemented her outfit with all gold-colored jewelry, with a pair of oversize hoops, a nose ring, midi rings and a Rainbow K earring tube in medium. The earring tube features 14-karat gold with white diamonds. She wore a pair of black closed-toe heels with a shimmering attachment on the toes. Holmes hair was styled into a long braid, with the top half of her tresses pulled into a sleek ponytail. For the TV appearance, Holmes worked with stylist Brie Welch.

Katie Holmes on the Jan. 17 episode of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” Todd Owyoung/NBC

On the night show, Holmes talked about the 25th anniversary of her film debut “The Ice Storm,” her upcoming directorial debut in “Rare Objects” and her starring in the play “The Wanderers.”

While on the topic of her acting debut, Holmes recounted a memorable moment she had when she moved to Los Angeles.

“Our first day in L.A. we were driving. It was raining and we saw a sign that said ‘Golden Globes this way.’ We were like, ‘Golden Globes?’ So we turned and we sat in the stadium seats and watched people getting in and out of cars and waving. It was like Patrick Swayze and it was amazing,” Holmes shared.

“Rare Objects,” coming to theaters on April 14, is a film that Holmes is both starring in and directing. Centering around a young woman looking to rebuild her life after trauma strikes, the film is an adaptation of a book the same name by Kathleen Tessaro. It stars Alan Cumming, Julia Mayorga and Derek Luke.

Holmes is also gearing up to star in the play “The Wanderers,” which she’s in rehearsals for. The Off-Broadway play about an Orthodox Jewish couple has an opening night of Feb. 16.