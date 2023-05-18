×
Katie Holmes Pops in Vibrant Lime-green Tunic for ‘Kering Women in Motion Talk’ Panel

The actress and director talked about female leadership in the filmmaking industry and her latest projects.

Katie Holmes at the "Kering Women In Motion Talk" on May 18 in Cannes, France.
Sara Sampaio at the "Monster" Screening & Red Carpet at the 76th Cannes Film Festival held at the Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2023 in Cannes, France.
Gemma Chan at the "Monster" Screening & Red Carpet at the 76th Cannes Film Festival held at the Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2023 in Cannes, France.
Nadia Lee Cohen at the "Monster" Screening & Red Carpet at the 76th Cannes Film Festival held at the Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2023 in Cannes, France.
Araya Hargate at the "Monster" Screening & Red Carpet at the 76th Cannes Film Festival held at the Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2023 in Cannes, France.
Katie Holmes opted for a breezy casual look to the “Kering Women in Motion Talk” during the 2023 Cannes Film Festival on Thursday.

The actress arrived wearing a collared zipper jacket with scrunching detail and a pair of pastel yellow capri trousers. Underneath, she wore a lime green tunic top. She finished off her look with Le Monde Beryl Knotted Flat sandals.

Katie Holmes at the "Kering Women In Motion Talk"at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival on May 18 in Cannes.
Katie Holmes at the “Kering Women In Motion Talk”at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival on May 18 in Cannes. WireImage

During the event, Holmes spoke about her latest women-focused projects, female directors she admired and gave advice to women about their careers.

Katie Holmes at the "Kering Women In Motion Talk"at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival on May 18 in Cannes.
Katie Holmes at the “Kering Women In Motion Talk”at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival on May 18 in Cannes. Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty Ima

That same day, Holmes also attended the Film AlUla’s “AlUla Creates” Initiative Panel. For the event, she donned Kallmeyer’s Sablier blazer and deep pocket wide-leg pant in khaki deadstock linen, paired with reptile skin-patterned boots and a white mock neck top.

Katie Holmes at the Film AlUla's "AlUla Creates" Initiative Panel event on May 18 in Cannes, France.
Katie Holmes at the Film AlUla’s “AlUla Creates” Initiative Panel event on May 18 in Cannes, France. Getty Images for Film AlUla

Holmes partnered with the organization as a mentor to female filmmakers.

“I believe that women from all parts of the world should be empowered to follow their ambitions. I can’t wait to experience the creativity these female filmmakers have to offer and to share experiences and perspectives from behind the camera,” the actress wrote on her Instagram story.

The star’s third directorial project “Rare Objects” debuted in theaters on April 14. In it, a young woman with a traumatic past rebuilds her life by working at a New York City antique shop.

