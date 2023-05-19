×
Cannes Film Festival: Katie Holmes Talks Mentoring, Social Media and Facing Her Fears

Martha Stewart, Megan Fox Celebrate Swimsuit Issue

The Consumer Mystery: How Retail Copes in an Uncertain World

Katie Holmes Means Business in Khaite Blazer and High-slit Skirt at Red Sea International Film Festival’s Women’s Stories Gala

The actress and director attended the event alongside a slew of stars, including Naomi Campbell and Leonardo DiCaprio.

Katie Holmes at the Red Sea International Film Festival's "Women's Stories Gala" on May 18 in Cap d'Antibes, France.
CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 18: Aishwarya Rai attends the "Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny" red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 18, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 18: Gemma Chan attends the "Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny" red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 18, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 18: Tim Schaecker attends the "Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny" red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 18, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Lionel Hahn/Getty Images)
CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 18: Caroline Daur attends the "Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny" red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 18, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
Katie Holmes donned a tailored businesswear look to the Red Sea International Film Festival’s “Women’s Stories Gala” on Thursday in Cap d’Antibes, France.

Holmes wore a sharp lapel Khaite blazer with a cinching detail at her waist and a coordinating slit skirt. For shoes, she added a pop of color with Manolo Blahnik Hangisi pumps.

Katie Holmes at the Red Sea International Film Festival's "Women's Stories Gala" on May 18 in Cap d'Antibes, France.
Katie Holmes at the Red Sea International Film Festival’s “Women’s Stories Gala” on May 18 in Cap d’Antibes, France. Dave Benett/Getty Images for Red

Holmes was styled by Brie Welch, and makeup artist Hung Vanngo gave the actress a bold red lip.

When it came to accessories, Holmes wore a Mega Perch by jewelry designer Arielle Ratner.

The event, in partnerhsip with Vanity Fair Europe, also was attended by Storm Reid, Leonardo DiCaprio, Tobey Maguire, The Weeknd, Fan Bingbing, Naomi Campbell and more.

Katie Holmes at the Red Sea International Film Festival's "Women's Stories Gala" on May 18 in Cap d'Antibes, France.
Katie Holmes at the Red Sea International Film Festival’s “Women’s Stories Gala” on May 18 in Cap d’Antibes, France. Dave Benett/Getty Images for Red

Holmes continues to support projects that amplify women and the LGBTQ community. Earlier this week, she attended Family Equality’s Night at the Pier, which fought against anti-LGBTQ legislation. Holmes wore a Chloé leather slipdress with dainty lace detailing.

On Thursday, the actress and director wore a pastel zippered jacket and lime green top to the Kering Women in Motion Talk panel, where she opened up about female leadership in entertainment. That same day, she partnered with organization Film AlUla to serve as a mentor to female filmmakers.

“I believe that women from all parts of the world should be empowered to follow their ambitions. I can’t wait to experience the creativity these female filmmakers have to offer and to share experiences and perspectives from behind the camera,” the actress wrote on Instagram.

