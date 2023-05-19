Katie Holmes Means Business in Khaite Blazer and High-slit Skirt at Red Sea International Film Festival’s Women’s Stories Gala

Katie Holmes donned a tailored businesswear look to the Red Sea International Film Festival’s “Women’s Stories Gala” on Thursday in Cap d’Antibes, France.

Holmes wore a sharp lapel Khaite blazer with a cinching detail at her waist and a coordinating slit skirt. For shoes, she added a pop of color with Manolo Blahnik Hangisi pumps.

Katie Holmes at the Red Sea International Film Festival’s “Women’s Stories Gala” on May 18 in Cap d’Antibes, France. Dave Benett/Getty Images for Red

Holmes was styled by Brie Welch, and makeup artist Hung Vanngo gave the actress a bold red lip.

When it came to accessories, Holmes wore a Mega Perch by jewelry designer Arielle Ratner.

The event, in partnerhsip with Vanity Fair Europe, also was attended by Storm Reid, Leonardo DiCaprio, Tobey Maguire, The Weeknd, Fan Bingbing, Naomi Campbell and more.

Holmes continues to support projects that amplify women and the LGBTQ community. Earlier this week, she attended Family Equality’s Night at the Pier, which fought against anti-LGBTQ legislation. Holmes wore a Chloé leather slipdress with dainty lace detailing.

On Thursday, the actress and director wore a pastel zippered jacket and lime green top to the Kering Women in Motion Talk panel, where she opened up about female leadership in entertainment. That same day, she partnered with organization Film AlUla to serve as a mentor to female filmmakers.

“I believe that women from all parts of the world should be empowered to follow their ambitions. I can’t wait to experience the creativity these female filmmakers have to offer and to share experiences and perspectives from behind the camera,” the actress wrote on Instagram.