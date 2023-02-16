×
Katie Holmes Shimmers in Sequined Zebra-print Pants for Michael Kors’ Fall 2023 Runway Show

The actress is also starring in the Off-Broadway play "The Wanderers."

Katie Holmes
Katie Holmes arrived at Michael Kors Collection’s fall 2023 runway show during New York Fashion Week on Feb. 15, wearing an edgy but minimalist ensemble.

The actress wore a black wool-gabardine blazer with a silk turtleneck sweater and white-and-black tulle pants with hand-embroidered sequins from Michael Kors Collection. Holmes coordinated the look with black peep-toe heels, a black clutch bag and small earrings.

For makeup, she went for an elevated natural daytime-ready look, featuring a matte lip, blush and eye-popping mascara. Her hair was parted to one side and done in a layered blow-dried style.

Katie Holmes attends the Michael Kors fashion show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows on Feb. 15 in New York City.

Holmes’ look was from Michael Kors Collection’s spring 2023 line, which was described as bringing resort to the city. Kors drew inspiration from New York in the ‘70s when Rudi Gernreich, Halston and Stephen Burrows were atop New York’s fashion scene and creating designs that freed the body.

Michael Kors Collection fall 2023 line was described as modern minimalism, and drew inspiration from the “O.G. influencers,” including feminist trailblazer Gloria Steinem who attended the runway show.

“Influencer has taken on a whole new meaning, but used to be we’d talk about them as powerful women who were never afraid of expressing themselves with fashion, whether it was Jane Fonda or Gloria Steinem, who I met in 1985 when we did a story headlined, ‘Smart women wear short skirts,’” Kors said.

At the beginning of this year, Holmes was promoting her new play “The Wanderers.” The play tells the story of a movie star who begins a heated relationship with a married man. The play opened on Jan. 26. The show’s run was recently extended to April 2 due to popular demand.

