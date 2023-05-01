Katie Holmes Brings the Lux Leather Trend in Shirt Dress to Mikimoto’s 130th Anniversary Party

Katie Holmes gave romantic style an edgy update while arriving at the Mikimoto 130th Anniversary Party in New York on Saturday.

Holmes looked to Simkhai, wearing the brand’s Rhoda Fossil shirt dress in white, which featured minimalist crochet detailing around her hips.

Katie Holmes arriving at the Mikimoto 130th Anniversary Party. GC Images

Adding an edgy flare, she paired the look with a black leather coat and matching thigh-high boots. Holmes accessorized with a long necklace with oversize pearls and a white purse.

The actress recently directed and starred in the film “Rare Objects,” which was released on April 14. To the film’s red-carpet screening on April 12, she arrived wearing a shimmering sheer chain-mail Interior dress over a Marina Moscone dress.

The film, which stars Holmes alongside Julia Mayorga, joins her other directorial projects “Alone Together” and “All We Had.”

While promoting the film throughout the month of April, Holmes delivered a number of signature looks. During her segment on the “Today” show, she wore an Ashlyn New York gray sweater with paint-splatter green trousers by R13. She layered a cutout floral-patterned Ashlyn New York skirt over a white pleated-skirt dress.

Holmes also recently starred in the off-Broadway play “The Wanderers,” which centered around a movie star who had a relationship with a married man.

The 130th anniversary of Mikimoto celebrated the luxury jewelry brand’s heritage and signature pearls. Amber Valletta and stylist Julia von Boehm hosted the event at Central Park Tower, where guests also included new Tom Ford creative director Peter Hawkings, Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Beckham and Janelle Monáe.