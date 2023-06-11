Katie Holmes, Nina Dobrev and More Stars Attend Chanel’s Through Her Lens Luncheon During Tribeca Film Festival 2023

Chanel returned to New York’s Tribeca Film Festival on Friday to host the ninth annual Through Her Lens luncheon. The event celebrates Chanel and Tribeca’s Women’s Filmmaker Program, which seeks to support and promote emerging female and nonbinary talent in the spheres of directing, screenwriting and producing.

This year’s luncheon, held at the buzzy Odeon restaurant, was hosted by directors Patty Jenkins and A.V. Rockwell as well as actress Greta Lee. Other celebrities in attendance included Jennifer Esposito, Clea Duvall and “Yellowstone” star Kelsey Asbille.

Ahead, some of the best looks at Chanel’s Through Her Lens luncheon.

Dianna Agron

Dianna Agron at Chanel’s Through Her Lens Luncheon on June 9 in New York City. WireImage

Dianna Agron sported a white t-shirt underneath a black tweed blazer, as well as wide leg jeans by the French fashion house. She also added on a white quilted phone holder and black open-toe sandals.

Stephanie Hsu

Stephanie Hsu at Chanel’s Through Her Lens Luncheon on June 9 in New York City. Nina Westervelt for WWD

Stephanie Hsu donned a navy knit top emblazoned with some of Chanel’s signature symbols, including their iconic interlocking logo. She also wore tapered dark wash jeans, nude point-toe pumps and a white quilted purse by the brand.

Katie Holmes

Katie Holmes at Chanel’s Through Her Lens Luncheon on June 9 in New York City. Nina Westervelt for WWD

Katie Holmes opted for an oversized tweed jacket and printed wide leg jeans, both by Chanel. The actress accessorized with dangle earrings and black quilted block heels.

Nina Dobrev

Nina Dobrev at Chanel’s Through Her Lens Luncheon on June 9 in New York City. WireImage

Nina Dobrev embraced the denim-on-denim trend in a jacket and flares embellished with tweed details. Her Chanel accessories included black and white satin heels, pink logo earrings and a quilted handbag.

Zazie Beetz

Zazie Beetz at Chanel’s Through Her Lens Luncheon on June 9 in New York City. WireImage

Zazie Beetz’s Chanel ensemble consisted of a pink cropped tweed jacket and slouchy jeans baring the brand’s namesake.

Zoey Deutch

Zoey Deutch at Chanel’s Through Her Lens Luncheon on June 9 in New York City. Nina Westervelt for WWD

Zoey Deutch donned a sleeveless sequined pantsuit by Chanel, which featured pockets and flared legs. She paired the maroon ensemble with a mini pink flap bag.