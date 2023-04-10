Katy Perry Shines in Silver Leather Jacket and Maxi Skirt on ‘American Idol’

Katy Perry‘s outfit on Sunday’s episode of “American Idol” made a shining statement.

For the Showstopper phase of the competition, when the top 24 contestants are chosen, the “Firework” singer wore an Acne Studios set. Her outfit included a silver-sprayed leather jacket and a matching maxi skirt from the brand’s fall 2022 ready-to-wear collection. She coordinated the metallic look with a black turtleneck and matte-black gloves. Stylist Tatiana Waterford worked with Perry on the look.

Katy Perry on the April 9 episode of “American Idol.” ABC

Perry was joined on the show by her co-judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan.

Perry has been showcasing her style during the latest season of “American Idol.” She wore a red Didu corset top and a fringe-adorned skirt to the eighth episode of the show, pairing the look with Andrea Wazen lace-up sandals. To promote the competition on “Good Morning America” in March, the star arrived in a full-on Bottega Veneta ensemble, which featured a suede minidress, pointed-toe wrap heels and a floor-length coat.

Along with “American Idol,” Perry is gearing up for the final shows of her “Play” residency in Las Vegas, for which tickets will be available to purchase on Wednesday at 10 a.m. on AXS.com/katyinvegas.

The singer’s shoe brand, Katy Perry Collections, collaborated with Peeps on an Easter-themed sandal in March. Perry also partnered with clothing brand About You in the same month on a 76-piece clothing collection, which included floral-printed minidresses, bucket hats and matching sets.