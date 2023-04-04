Katy Perry Gets Fiery Red in Corset, Feathers and Slit Skirt on ‘American Idol’

Katy Perry appeared on Monday’s episode of “American Idol” making a fiery statement.

For the eighth episode of season 21, the pop star and “American Idol” judge wore a red corset top with off-the-shoulder sleeves paired with a matching red skirt that featured a thigh-high slit and feather trim. Both pieces were from Chinese brand Didu. Perry coordinated the look with red lace-up sandals from Andrea Wazen.

Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan for Hollywood Week on “American Idol” season 21. ABC

The singer worked with stylist Tatiana Waterford, who has regularly collaborated with the singer, dressing her in brands such as Bottega Veneta, Alexander Wang and Balenciaga.

Katy Perry for Hollywood Week on “American Idol” season 21. ABC

At the end of March, the singer appeared on an episode of “Good Morning America” wearing a head-to-toe Bottega Veneta ensemble featuring a suede minidress with a sand and mahogany cowl neckline and metal detail on the shoulders. She accessorized the look with tear-drop earrings, pointed-toe wrap heels and a quilted handbag, also from Bottega Veneta.

Perry is a judge on “American Idol” alongside Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie. Monday’s episode of the reality competition continued with Hollywood Week, featuring the contestant that made it past the initial audition rounds. Next week’s episodes will feature the singers competing to see who will break into the show’s top 24.