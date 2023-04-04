×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: April 4, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Beauty

L’Oréal Signs Deal to Acquire Aesop

Business

Clergerie Files for Court Protection, Seeks Buyer

Fashion

New Legislation Threatens the Future of Los Angeles’ Fashion District

Katy Perry Gets Fiery Red in Corset, Feathers and Slit Skirt on ‘American Idol’

The singer donned an ensemble by Chinese brand Didu.

AMERICAN IDOL Ð Ò607 (Hollywood Week Part #2)Ó - Hollywood Week continues as contestants form dynamic duos and hit the Hollywood stage for the Duets Challenge. Platinum Ticket winners handpick their duet partners and rejoin the competition in hopes of making it through to the next round. MONDAY, APRIL 3 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Eric McCandless) KATY PERRY
Katy Perry for Hollywood Week on "American Idol" Season 21. ABC

Katy Perry appeared on Monday’s episode of “American Idol” making a fiery statement.

For the eighth episode of season 21, the pop star and “American Idol” judge wore a red corset top with off-the-shoulder sleeves paired with a matching red skirt that featured a thigh-high slit and feather trim. Both pieces were from Chinese brand Didu. Perry coordinated the look with red lace-up sandals from Andrea Wazen.

AMERICAN IDOL Ð Ò607 (Hollywood Week Part #2)Ó - Hollywood Week continues as contestants form dynamic duos and hit the Hollywood stage for the Duets Challenge. Platinum Ticket winners handpick their duet partners and rejoin the competition in hopes of making it through to the next round. MONDAY, APRIL 3 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Eric McCandless) LIONEL RICHIE, KATY PERRY, LUKE BRYAN
Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan for Hollywood Week on “American Idol” season 21. ABC

The singer worked with stylist Tatiana Waterford, who has regularly collaborated with the singer, dressing her in brands such as Bottega Veneta, Alexander Wang and Balenciaga.

Related Galleries

AMERICAN IDOL Ð Ò607 (Hollywood Week Part #2)Ó - Hollywood Week continues as contestants form dynamic duos and hit the Hollywood stage for the Duets Challenge. Platinum Ticket winners handpick their duet partners and rejoin the competition in hopes of making it through to the next round. MONDAY, APRIL 3 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Eric McCandless) KATY PERRY
Katy Perry for Hollywood Week on “American Idol” season 21. ABC

At the end of March, the singer appeared on an episode of “Good Morning America” wearing a head-to-toe Bottega Veneta ensemble featuring a suede minidress with a sand and mahogany cowl neckline and metal detail on the shoulders. She accessorized the look with tear-drop earrings, pointed-toe wrap heels and a quilted handbag, also from Bottega Veneta.

Perry is a judge on “American Idol” alongside Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie. Monday’s episode of the reality competition continued with Hollywood Week, featuring the contestant that made it past the initial audition rounds. Next week’s episodes will feature the singers competing to see who will break into the show’s top 24.

WWD x NMG: Brunello Cucinelli

WWD x NMG: Brunello Cucinelli

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad