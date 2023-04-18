Katy Perry’s ‘American Idol’ Season 21 Style Embraces Y2K Trends, Colorful Prints and Metallics

Katy Perry is once again bringing major fashion moments to “American Idol.”

Perry, who is a judge on the show alongside Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan, has embraced Y2K-inspired trends and different silhouettes for the talent competition so far. Throughout season 21, the singer has worn brands including Acne Studios, Dior and Raisa Vanessa.

In creating her outfits, Perry often collaborates with her longtime stylist Tatiana Waterford. Here, WWD offers a closer look at her fashion choices for “American Idol.” Read on for more.

Wild Flair

Katy Perry on the April 17 episode of “American Idol” in Hawaii. ABC

For the “American Idol” episode in Hawaii, which aired on Monday, Perry added her spin to the animal-print trend, wearing a leopard-print silk gown with red dice accents adorning her shoulders. The slipdress was from Dior’s fall 2004 ready-to-wear collection. She paired the look with red accents, slipping into a pair of Sparkle Stretch Mesh Sandals by Bottega Veneta.

Brightening Up

Lionel Richie, Allen Stone, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan on the April 16 episode of “American Idol” in Hawaii. ABC

For Sunday’s episode, Perry embraced the Hawaii tropical vibes in a yellow crystal-embellished halter-neck top and matching midi skirt by Raisa Vanessa. The skirt featured cutouts on Perry’s hip. She completed the look, which was from the brand’s 2023 resort collection, with a chic updo and metallic Amina Muaddi sandals.

Silver Moment

Katy Perry on the April 9 episode of “American Idol.” ABC

For one segment of the “Final Judgment” episode (part one premiered on April 9), Perry went metallic in an Acne Studios set. The edgy outfit consisted of a leather jacket and matching maxiskirt, which she wore with long black gloves and a turtleneck underneath.

Fiery Red

Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan on the April 3 episode of “American Idol.” ABC

Perry made a red-hot statement for the April 3 episode of the show in Los Angeles, opting for a skirt and corset top set by Chinese brand Didu. The top, which fell off the shoulders, featured a wire-like detailing on the torso and the high-slit skirt had a hem adorned in fiery-red feathers. Perry paired the look with matching lace-up sandals by Andrea Wazen.

Disco Theme

Katy Perry on the April 2 episode of “American Idol.” ABC

For the episode that aired on April 2, Perry channeled a ’70s disco theme in a metallic lilac suit by Rotate by Birger Christensen. The suit featured an oversize embossed blazer and straight-leg trousers, which Perry married with a strapless corset top from the designer.

Plaid Patchwork

Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, Ryan Seacrest and Luke Bryan in a March episode of “American Idol.” ABC

In an episode of “American Idol” season 21 that premiered in March, Perry wore a colorful plaid maxidress by Rave Review, which featured spliced panels of checked wool, silver eyelets and a high slit.

New episodes of “American Idol” premiere Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. EST on ABC and are available to stream on Hulu.