×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday’s Digital Daily: March 3, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Loewe Women’s RTW Fall 2023

Fashion

Schiaparelli RTW Fall 2023

Beauty

Neuroscents Stir Up Emotions

Katy Perry Holds Court in Vintage Bob Mackie Gown at ‘Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter and Love’ Special

The award-winning singer looked to Bob Mackie, donning a vintage look from the legendary designer.

Katy Perry at the "Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter and Love" special on Thursday in Los Angeles.
Cher at "Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love" held at Avalon Hollywood on March 2, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Sofía Vergara at "Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love" held at Avalon Hollywood on March 2, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Kristen Wiig at "Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love" held at Avalon Hollywood on March 2, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Katy Perry at "Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love" held at Avalon Hollywood on March 2, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
View ALL 33 Photos

Katy Perry chose a vintage Bob Mackie gown for the “Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter and Love” special celebration in Los Angeles on Thursday night.

Katy Perry at the "Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love" special on Thursday in Los Angeles.
Katy Perry at the “Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter and Love” special on Thursday in Los Angeles. Gilbert Flores for Variety

The singer wore a black mermaid-style gown from the veteran designer, which had an asymmetric neckline and was adorned from top-to-bottom in shimmering chains. Perry’s ensemble gave a winter-ready spin to red-carpet dressing, with a fur-lined hood. Her hair, which was styled in 1920s finger waves, brought together her vintage look. Perry’s longtime stylist Tatiana Waterford helped dress the singer for the event.

Related Galleries

Katy Perry at the "Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love" special on Thursday in Los Angeles.
Katy Perry at the “Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter and Love” special on Thursday in Los Angeles. Gilbert Flores for Variety

The songstress joined other stars for the evening, including Amy Poehler, Billy Porter, Bernadette Peters, Maya Rudolph, Julie Andrews and Carol Burnett herself.

Mackie, who was the costume designer for all the performers on “The Carol Burnett Show” from 1967 to 1978, also attended the event and posed for pictures with Cher.

Katy Perry at the "Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love" special on Thursday in Los Angeles.
Katy Perry at the “Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter and Love” special on Thursday in Los Angeles. Gilbert Flores for Variety

Perry’s schedule is packed. The singer is continuing as a judge on “American Idol,” the sixth season of which premiered Feb. 19 on ABC. Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan are the other judges in the singing competition, along with Ryan Seacrest as the host. That same month, Perry talked about the new season on an episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” where she donned a playful zebra-printed skirt and cropped top by The Attico. 

Perry is back performing, just kicking off “Play,” her Las Vegas residency on Feb. 15 at Resorts World Theatre. The singer also has her own shoe brand, Katy Perry Collections. Among the styles offered are combat boots, ballet slippers and T-strap sandals, along with recently added spring-themed footwear.

“Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter and Love” is a two-hour TV program held to celebrate the icon’s upcoming 90th birthday. The special is set to air on April 26 at 8 p.m. on NBC. It will also be available to stream the next day on Peacock.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Katy Perry Sparkles in Bob Mackie at Carol Burnett 90th Birthday Show

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Katy Perry Sparkles in Bob Mackie at Carol Burnett 90th Birthday Show

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Katy Perry Sparkles in Bob Mackie at Carol Burnett 90th Birthday Show

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Katy Perry Sparkles in Bob Mackie at Carol Burnett 90th Birthday Show

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Katy Perry Sparkles in Bob Mackie at Carol Burnett 90th Birthday Show

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Katy Perry Sparkles in Bob Mackie at Carol Burnett 90th Birthday Show

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Katy Perry Sparkles in Bob Mackie at Carol Burnett 90th Birthday Show

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Katy Perry Sparkles in Bob Mackie at Carol Burnett 90th Birthday Show

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Katy Perry Sparkles in Bob Mackie at Carol Burnett 90th Birthday Show

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Katy Perry Sparkles in Bob Mackie at Carol Burnett 90th Birthday Show

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Katy Perry Sparkles in Bob Mackie at Carol Burnett 90th Birthday Show

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Katy Perry Sparkles in Bob Mackie at Carol Burnett 90th Birthday Show

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Katy Perry Sparkles in Bob Mackie at Carol Burnett 90th Birthday Show

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Katy Perry Sparkles in Bob Mackie at Carol Burnett 90th Birthday Show

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Katy Perry Sparkles in Bob Mackie at Carol Burnett 90th Birthday Show

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Katy Perry Sparkles in Bob Mackie at Carol Burnett 90th Birthday Show

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Katy Perry Sparkles in Bob Mackie at Carol Burnett 90th Birthday Show

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Katy Perry Sparkles in Bob Mackie at Carol Burnett 90th Birthday Show

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Katy Perry Sparkles in Bob Mackie at Carol Burnett 90th Birthday Show

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Katy Perry Sparkles in Bob Mackie at Carol Burnett 90th Birthday Show

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Katy Perry Sparkles in Bob Mackie at Carol Burnett 90th Birthday Show

Hot Summer Bags

Katy Perry Sparkles in Bob Mackie at Carol Burnett 90th Birthday Show

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Katy Perry Sparkles in Bob Mackie at Carol Burnett 90th Birthday Show

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Katy Perry Sparkles in Bob Mackie at Carol Burnett 90th Birthday Show

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Katy Perry Sparkles in Bob Mackie at Carol Burnett 90th Birthday Show

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Katy Perry Sparkles in Bob Mackie at Carol Burnett 90th Birthday Show

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Katy Perry Sparkles in Bob Mackie at Carol Burnett 90th Birthday Show

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Katy Perry Sparkles in Bob Mackie at Carol Burnett 90th Birthday Show

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Katy Perry Sparkles in Bob Mackie at Carol Burnett 90th Birthday Show

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Katy Perry Sparkles in Bob Mackie at Carol Burnett 90th Birthday Show

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Katy Perry Sparkles in Bob Mackie at Carol Burnett 90th Birthday Show

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Katy Perry Sparkles in Bob Mackie at Carol Burnett 90th Birthday Show

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Katy Perry Sparkles in Bob Mackie at Carol Burnett 90th Birthday Show

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Katy Perry Sparkles in Bob Mackie at Carol Burnett 90th Birthday Show

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Katy Perry Sparkles in Bob Mackie at Carol Burnett 90th Birthday Show

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Katy Perry Sparkles in Bob Mackie at Carol Burnett 90th Birthday Show

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Katy Perry Sparkles in Bob Mackie at Carol Burnett 90th Birthday Show

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Katy Perry Sparkles in Bob Mackie at Carol Burnett 90th Birthday Show

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Katy Perry Sparkles in Bob Mackie at Carol Burnett 90th Birthday Show

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Katy Perry Sparkles in Bob Mackie at Carol Burnett 90th Birthday Show

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Katy Perry Sparkles in Bob Mackie at Carol Burnett 90th Birthday Show

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Katy Perry Sparkles in Bob Mackie at Carol Burnett 90th Birthday Show

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad