Katy Perry Brings Baroque Gilded Grandeur in Vivienne Westwood to Coronation Concert With Fireworks and a Dedication to King Charles

Katy Perry took to the stage for the coronation concert of King Charles III on Sunday in Windsor, England, bringing gilded glamour to the stage.

The global pop star wore an 18th-century-inspired gold metallic leatherette gown by Vivienne Westwood with a sculpted bodice, plunging neckline and an oversize skirt.

Katy Perry performs inside Windsor Castle grounds at the coronation concert, in Windsor, England on May 7. POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Perry performed two of her hit songs, including “Roar” and “Firework,” the latter of which was dedicated to the philanthropic work that she does with King Charles on the British Asian Trust, which is dedicated to fighting poverty in South Asia.

Perry also attended the formal coronation ceremony on Saturday, where she chose Vivienne Westwood again for skirt suit.

Katy Perry performs onstage during the coronation concert on May 7 in Windsor, England. Getty Images

The Katy Perry Collections founder has also been involved in various philanthropic fashion initiatives, including supporting sustainable fashion and promoting diversity and inclusivity in the industry.

In 2018, Perry performed at a charity event and was later appointed as an ambassador to aid in the British Asian Trust’s fight against child trafficking, with the support of Britain’s new king.

Katy Perry performs inside Windsor Castle grounds at the coronation concert, in Windsor, England on May 7. Getty Images

The coronation concert, broadcast live at Windsor Castle by the BBC and BBC Studios, follows the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla. The list of performers included Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, Andrea Bocelli, Sir Bryn Terfel, Take That, Freya Ridings and Alexis Ffrench. The show featured a performance by the Coronation Choir, a group that recruited members from choirs across the U.K., including refugee choirs, NHS choirs, LGBTQ choirs and deaf signing choirs.