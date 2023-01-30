×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: January 30, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Gucci’s New Creative Director: The Reaction

Fashion

Tiffany & Nike Tease Upcoming Collab After Photos Leak

Accessories

High Jewelry Houses Embrace Color, Big Stones and Sharing

Katy Perry Goes for Gold in Metallic Bralette With Matching Skirt for G’Day USA Arts Gala

The songstress presented an award to Miranda Kerr.

Katy Perry at the G'Day USA Arts Gala on Jan. 28 in Los Angeles, California.
Katy Perry at the G'Day USA Arts Gala on Jan. 28 in Los Angeles, California. Getty Images

Katy Perry donned a vibrant ensemble to the G’Day USA Arts Gala in Los Angeles on Saturday. The singer looked to Zimmermann for her look, wearing a deconstructed gown from the brand’s spring 2023 ready-to-wear collection.

Katy Perry at the G'Day USA Arts Gala on Jan. 28 in Los Angeles, California.
Katy Perry at the G’Day USA Arts Gala on Jan. 28 in Los Angeles. Getty Images

Perry’s look included a gold bralette, which was decorated with gold ridge-like rings and a matching maxiskirt. The skirt had a crushed, metallic, foil-like effect. She went equally as dazzling for her accessories, wearing an Anita Ko Bianca earring and a shimmering ring by Rahaminov Diamonds. Rick Henry gave Perry a stylish updo, pinning her black tresses up and leaving a front piece of her hair out to make a bang. For makeup, she opted for a colorful look, with pink eye shadow, bright blush and a matte pink lip. Perry was styled by Tatiana Waterford.

Related Galleries

Katy Perry at the G'Day USA Arts Gala on Jan. 28 in Los Angeles, California.
Katy Perry at the G’Day USA Arts Gala on Jan. 28 in Los Angeles. Getty Images

While at the gala, Perry joined Miranda Kerr, presenting her with the Excellence in the Arts award. Kerr went monochromatic, wearing a strapless white gown with slight ruched detailing. Along with Kerr, Sam Worthington and The Kid Laroi were also 2023 honorees for the event.

Katy Perry at the G'Day USA Arts Gala on Jan. 28 in Los Angeles, California.
Katy Perry at the G’Day USA Arts Gala on Jan. 28 in Los Angeles. Getty Images

Perry never misses a moment to make a fashion statement. At the 2022 CMA Awards in November, she paired diamonds with denim, wearing a denim corset top and matching pants. Last October, Perry collaborated with About You on an 81-piece capsule collection. Along with showcasing her standout style, Perry is gearing up to host the new season of “American Idol,” which premieres on Feb. 19 on ABC and is streamable on Hulu. The “American Idol” host will join Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan and Ryan Seacrest.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Katy Perry Goes Gold in Metallic Dress for G'Day USA Arts Gala

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Katy Perry Goes Gold in Metallic Dress for G'Day USA Arts Gala

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Katy Perry Goes Gold in Metallic Dress for G'Day USA Arts Gala

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Katy Perry Goes Gold in Metallic Dress for G'Day USA Arts Gala

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Katy Perry Goes Gold in Metallic Dress for G'Day USA Arts Gala

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Katy Perry Goes Gold in Metallic Dress for G'Day USA Arts Gala

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Katy Perry Goes Gold in Metallic Dress for G'Day USA Arts Gala

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Katy Perry Goes Gold in Metallic Dress for G'Day USA Arts Gala

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Katy Perry Goes Gold in Metallic Dress for G'Day USA Arts Gala

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Katy Perry Goes Gold in Metallic Dress for G'Day USA Arts Gala

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Katy Perry Goes Gold in Metallic Dress for G'Day USA Arts Gala

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Katy Perry Goes Gold in Metallic Dress for G'Day USA Arts Gala

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Katy Perry Goes Gold in Metallic Dress for G'Day USA Arts Gala

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Katy Perry Goes Gold in Metallic Dress for G'Day USA Arts Gala

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Katy Perry Goes Gold in Metallic Dress for G'Day USA Arts Gala

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Katy Perry Goes Gold in Metallic Dress for G'Day USA Arts Gala

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Katy Perry Goes Gold in Metallic Dress for G'Day USA Arts Gala

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Katy Perry Goes Gold in Metallic Dress for G'Day USA Arts Gala

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Katy Perry Goes Gold in Metallic Dress for G'Day USA Arts Gala

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Katy Perry Goes Gold in Metallic Dress for G'Day USA Arts Gala

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Katy Perry Goes Gold in Metallic Dress for G'Day USA Arts Gala

Hot Summer Bags

Katy Perry Goes Gold in Metallic Dress for G'Day USA Arts Gala

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Katy Perry Goes Gold in Metallic Dress for G'Day USA Arts Gala

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Katy Perry Goes Gold in Metallic Dress for G'Day USA Arts Gala

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Katy Perry Goes Gold in Metallic Dress for G'Day USA Arts Gala

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Katy Perry Goes Gold in Metallic Dress for G'Day USA Arts Gala

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Katy Perry Goes Gold in Metallic Dress for G'Day USA Arts Gala

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Katy Perry Goes Gold in Metallic Dress for G'Day USA Arts Gala

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Katy Perry Goes Gold in Metallic Dress for G'Day USA Arts Gala

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Katy Perry Goes Gold in Metallic Dress for G'Day USA Arts Gala

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Katy Perry Goes Gold in Metallic Dress for G'Day USA Arts Gala

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Katy Perry Goes Gold in Metallic Dress for G'Day USA Arts Gala

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Katy Perry Goes Gold in Metallic Dress for G'Day USA Arts Gala

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Katy Perry Goes Gold in Metallic Dress for G'Day USA Arts Gala

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Katy Perry Goes Gold in Metallic Dress for G'Day USA Arts Gala

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Katy Perry Goes Gold in Metallic Dress for G'Day USA Arts Gala

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Katy Perry Goes Gold in Metallic Dress for G'Day USA Arts Gala

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Katy Perry Goes Gold in Metallic Dress for G'Day USA Arts Gala

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Katy Perry Goes Gold in Metallic Dress for G'Day USA Arts Gala

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Katy Perry Goes Gold in Metallic Dress for G'Day USA Arts Gala

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Katy Perry Goes Gold in Metallic Dress for G'Day USA Arts Gala

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Katy Perry Goes Gold in Metallic Dress for G'Day USA Arts Gala

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad