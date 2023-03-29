Katy Perry Models Bottega Veneta in Suede Dress With Sculpted Metal Details on ‘Good Morning America’

Katy Perry embraced a minimalist look while appearing on Tuesday’s episode of “Good Morning America.”

For her appearance on the show, where she promoted the current season of “American Idol,” the singer wore a head-to-toe Bottega Veneta ensemble.

Perry wore a suede midi dress that featured a sand and mahogany cowl neckline and metal detail on her shoulders. She accessorized with teardrop earrings, pointed-toe wrap heels and a quilted bag, all from Bottega Veneta. Perry collaborated with her longtime stylist Tatiana Waterford on her look.

Perry was joined by Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan, her fellow judges on “American Idol.” The trio is hosting the 21st season of the show, which also includes Ryan Seacrest as the host.

While on the morning show, they talked about their 21st birthdays, how it is working together and the talent on this season.

Along with judging the talent competition, Perry is also venturing into fashion. On Wednesday, she launched an exclusive collection cocreated by the online retailer About You. The 76-piece collection features styles that are inspired by Perry’s style, including floral embroidered sets, split-neckline tops and vibrant colored coated pants. The singer also has her own shoe line, Katy Perry Collections. She appeared on an episode of QVC on Wednesday alongside TV host Stacey Rusch to talk about her footwear line’s latest offerings.

Perry continues to promote the new season of “American Idol,” delivering standout looks in the process. To an episode of “The View” in March, the star wore a blush pink Alexander Wang blazer and skirt, with black fringe detailing. That same month, to the “Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter and Love” special, she wore a vintage Bob Mackie gown with shimmering chains and a fur-lined asymmetric hood. She went full animal print to an episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” in February, embracing a zebra-patterned blazer and miniskirt by The Attico.