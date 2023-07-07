×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday’s Digital Daily: July 7, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Birkenstock Interviewing Banks for Potential IPO: Sources

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Kenzo Is Staging Its First Show in China

Beauty

Aesop’s Karl Wederell on New Store in Rome, Next Openings

Katy Perry Channels 1950s Inspiration With Polka-dot Neckerchief at Wimbledon 2023 Day Three

The pop star was joined by her husband Orlando Bloom for the Wimbledon Tennis Championship.

Orlando Bloom, Katy Perry, Wimbledon, Tennis Championships, London
Idina Menzel arrives on day one of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon. Picture date: Monday July 3, 2023. (Photo by Victoria Jones/PA Images via Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 03: Shanina Shaik poses in the evian VIP Suite on day one of Wimbledon 2023 on July 3, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for evian)
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 03: Pixie Lott poses in the evian VIP Suite on day one of Wimbledon 2023 on July 3, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for evian)
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 03: Jelena Djokovic smiles while watching Pedro Cachín V Novak Djokovic on day one of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 03, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)
View ALL 17 Photos

Katy Perry attended Day Three of Wimbledon on Wednesday in London, channeling the 1950s with a summer-appropriate neckerchief.

The singer wore a navy off-the-shoulder long-sleeve top paired with a long white skirt. She accessorized with sunglasses, a navy Ralph Lauren Collection flap leather bag and, most notably, a polka-dot neckerchief.

Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, Wimbledon
Katy Perry attends Day Three of the Wimbledon 2023 on July 5 in London. Mirrorpix / MEGA

Perry was joined at Wimbledon by her husband, Orlando Bloom, who coordinated with the navy color scheme. The actor wore a navy windowpane check suit with a light blue and white striped shirt and navy tie. He also opted for sunglasses for the summer day.

Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, Wimbledon
Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry attend Day Three of the Wimbledon 2023 on July 5 in London. Mirrorpix / MEGA

Perry has been making more appearances in London this year. In May, for the coronation of King Charles III, the singer looked to the late designer Vivienne Westwood, an icon in London’s fashion scene, for her look. Perry wore a bespoke lilac short-sleeve jacket with a classic drape and a matching tailored skirt from the brand, as well as the popular Vivienne Westwood three-strand pearl necklace.

Related Articles

The day after the formal Coronation ceremony, Perry performed at the Coronation Concert. For her performance, she opted to wear Vivienne Westwood again, channeling gilded glamour in an 18th-century-inspired gold metallic leatherette gown with a sculpted bodice, plunging neckline and an oversize skirt.

Wimbledon is the oldest tennis tournament in the world, and this year marks its 146th tournament. This year’s tournament kicked off on Monday with women’s and men’s singles matches. The annual championship competition held in London is considered one of the most prestigious in the tennis world.

The tournament has seen its list of celebrity guests in addition to Perry. Other attendees spotted have included Catherine, Princess of Wales, Idina Menzel and Elle Fanning.

Katy Perry Channels the 1950s With Polka-dot Scarf at Wimbledon 2023

A Boss Always with Nina Dobrev

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad