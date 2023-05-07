×
The Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte Wear Alexander McQueen for the Coronation of King Charles III

Camilla, Queen Consort, Wears Bruce Oldfield for the Coronation of King Charles III

Inside the Coronation of King Charles III 

Katy Perry Brought Princess Diana’s Memory to King Charles’ Coronation and Concert With Subtle Sartorial Choices

The singer's Vivienne Westwood lilac suit and gold dress are similar to pieces worn by Diana.

Katy Perry's outfits during the coronation of King Charles III channels some of Princes Diana's classic looks.
WINDSOR, ENGLAND - MAY 07: Katy Perry performs on stage during the Coronation Concert on May 07, 2023 in Windsor, England. The Windsor Castle Concert is part of the celebrations of the Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms that took place at Westminster Abbey yesterday. Performers include Take That, Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, Paloma Faith, Olly Murs, Andrea Bocelli and Sir Bryn Terfel, Alexis Ffrench, Lang Lang & Nicole Scherzinger, Bette Midler, Tiwa Savage, Steve Winwood, Pete Tong and The Coronation Choir. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
WINDSOR, ENGLAND - MAY 07: Paloma Faith performs on stage during the Coronation Concert on May 07, 2023 in Windsor, England. The Windsor Castle Concert is part of the celebrations of the Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms that took place at Westminster Abbey yesterday. Performers include Take That, Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, Paloma Faith, Olly Murs, Andrea Bocelli and Sir Bryn Terfel, Alexis Ffrench, Lang Lang & Nicole Scherzinger, Bette Midler, Tiwa Savage, Steve Winwood, Pete Tong and The Coronation Choir. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
WINDSOR, ENGLAND - MAY 07: Alexis Ffrench and Zak Abel perform on stage during the Coronation Concert on May 07, 2023 in Windsor, England. The Windsor Castle Concert is part of the celebrations of the Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms that took place at Westminster Abbey yesterday. Performers include Take That, Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, Paloma Faith, Olly Murs, Andrea Bocelli and Sir Bryn Terfel, Alexis Ffrench, Lang Lang & Nicole Scherzinger, Bette Midler, Tiwa Savage, Steve Winwood, Pete Tong and The Coronation Choir. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
Katy Perry was one of the celebrity guests invited to join the British royal family during King Charles III and Queen Camilla’s coronation weekend, along with Lionel Richie, First Lady Jill Biden and Emma Thompson.

The “American Idol” judge made headlines with her looks while overseas, wearing two outfits by Vivienne Westwood. Her fashion choices caught the attention of her fans on social media for resembling the late Princess Diana’s style. 

For the coronation service on Saturday, held at Westminster Abbey, Perry wore a custom-made lilac short-sleeve jacket and matching tailored skirt from the British brand.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 06: Katy Perry and Edward Enninful arrive at Westminster Abbey for the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 06, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)
Katy Perry and Edward Enninful arrive at Westminster Abbey for the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla. WireImage

Her look, which was completed with a dramatic lilac hat and a three-row pearl choker, was compared to Princess Diana’s lavender skirt suit designed by Gianni Versace. Diana wore the two-piece set for her anti-landmine speech in Washington, D.C., in 1997.

WASHINGTON, UNITED KINGDOM - JUNE 17: Diana, Princess Of Wales, Making An Anti-landmines Speech At The Red Cross Headquarters In Washington. (Photo by Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)
Princess Diana in Washington, D.C., in 1997. Tim Graham Photo Library via Get

On Sunday, Perry took the stage at Windsor Castle performing her hit singles “Roar” and “Firework” during the coronation concert.

The singer wore an 18th-century-inspired gold metallic dress by Vivienne Westwood with a sculpted bodice, plunging neckline and an oversize skirt. She accessorized with golden cherub earrings.

WINDSOR, ENGLAND - MAY 07: Katy Perry performs on stage during the Coronation Concert on May 07, 2023 in Windsor, England. The Windsor Castle Concert is part of the celebrations of the Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms that took place at Westminster Abbey yesterday. Performers include Take That, Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, Paloma Faith, Olly Murs, Andrea Bocelli and Sir Bryn Terfel, Alexis Ffrench, Lang Lang & Nicole Scherzinger, Bette Midler, Tiwa Savage, Steve Winwood, Pete Tong and The Coronation Choir. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
Katy Perry performs onstage during the coronation concert. Getty Images

Perry’s gilded dress looked like a modernized version of Diana’s gold satin dress designed by Murray Arbeid. The late mother of Prince Harry and Prince William wore the dress for the premiere of “2010: The Year We Make Contact” in 1985.

LONDONM - MARCH 5: Princess Diana Arriving In Rolls Royce Limousine Car For The Premiere Of The Film 2010 In London on March 5, 1985.Wearing A Satin Evening Dress Designed By Fashion Designer Murray Arbeid (Photo by David Levenson/Getty Images)
Princess Diana at the “2010” premiere in London on March 5, 1985. Getty Images

For both events, Perry collaborated with her longtime stylist Tatiana Waterford to create her looks. “Thank you to the entire @viviennewestwood team who worked so hard to make our vision come to life,” Waterford wrote on her Instagram on Saturday.

Perry was also seen wearing a houndstooth outfit from Priscavera’s fall 2023 ready-to-wear collection in London. The ensemble was similar to the Alistair Blair jacket Diana wore while visiting Munich in 1987.

MUNICH, GERMANY - NOVEMBER 04: Princess Diana In Munich, Germany Wearing A Jacket Designed By Fashion Designer Alistair Blair (Photo by Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)
Princess Diana in Munich, 1987. Tim Graham Photo Library via Get

The “Firework” singer was invited to perform at the coronation concert because of her relationship with the British royal family. In 2018, the singer performed at a charity event hosted by King Charles and was later appointed as an ambassador to aid in the British Asian Trust’s fight against child trafficking, with the support of Britain’s new king.

Charles has previously stated that the fight against child trafficking and poverty, as well as environmental conservation, are some of his passions.

Princess Diana had a presence throughout the coronation weekend. Catherine, Princess of Wales, also known as Kate Middleton, honored her late mother-in-law during the coronation service on Saturday. She wore a pair of diamond and pearl earrings from Diana’s jewelry box.

Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales arrives at Westminster Abbey in central London on May 6, 2023, ahead of the coronations of Britain's King Charles III and Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort. - The set-piece coronation is the first in Britain in 70 years, and only the second in history to be televised. Charles will be the 40th reigning monarch to be crowned at the central London church since King William I in 1066. Outside the UK, he is also king of 14 other Commonwealth countries, including Australia, Canada and New Zealand. Camilla, his second wife, will be crowned queen alongside him, and be known as Queen Camilla after the ceremony. (Photo by Dan CHARITY / POOL / AFP) (Photo by DAN CHARITY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
Kate Middleton during the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla. POOL/AFP via Getty Images

King Charles III became King on the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II, the second-longest reigning monarch in history, on Sept. 8, 2022. Charles and Princess Diana were married from 1981 to 1996. One year after their divorce, Diana died in a car crash in Paris. In 2005, Charles married Queen Camilla in a civil ceremony at the Guildhall, Windsor.

