Katy Perry Brought Princess Diana’s Memory to King Charles’ Coronation and Concert With Subtle Sartorial Choices

Katy Perry was one of the celebrity guests invited to join the British royal family during King Charles III and Queen Camilla’s coronation weekend, along with Lionel Richie, First Lady Jill Biden and Emma Thompson.

The “American Idol” judge made headlines with her looks while overseas, wearing two outfits by Vivienne Westwood. Her fashion choices caught the attention of her fans on social media for resembling the late Princess Diana’s style.

For the coronation service on Saturday, held at Westminster Abbey, Perry wore a custom-made lilac short-sleeve jacket and matching tailored skirt from the British brand.

Katy Perry and Edward Enninful arrive at Westminster Abbey for the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla. WireImage

Her look, which was completed with a dramatic lilac hat and a three-row pearl choker, was compared to Princess Diana’s lavender skirt suit designed by Gianni Versace. Diana wore the two-piece set for her anti-landmine speech in Washington, D.C., in 1997.

Princess Diana in Washington, D.C., in 1997. Tim Graham Photo Library via Get

On Sunday, Perry took the stage at Windsor Castle performing her hit singles “Roar” and “Firework” during the coronation concert.

The singer wore an 18th-century-inspired gold metallic dress by Vivienne Westwood with a sculpted bodice, plunging neckline and an oversize skirt. She accessorized with golden cherub earrings.

Katy Perry performs onstage during the coronation concert. Getty Images

Perry’s gilded dress looked like a modernized version of Diana’s gold satin dress designed by Murray Arbeid. The late mother of Prince Harry and Prince William wore the dress for the premiere of “2010: The Year We Make Contact” in 1985.

Princess Diana at the “2010” premiere in London on March 5, 1985. Getty Images

For both events, Perry collaborated with her longtime stylist Tatiana Waterford to create her looks. “Thank you to the entire @viviennewestwood team who worked so hard to make our vision come to life,” Waterford wrote on her Instagram on Saturday.

Perry was also seen wearing a houndstooth outfit from Priscavera’s fall 2023 ready-to-wear collection in London. The ensemble was similar to the Alistair Blair jacket Diana wore while visiting Munich in 1987.

Princess Diana in Munich, 1987. Tim Graham Photo Library via Get

The “Firework” singer was invited to perform at the coronation concert because of her relationship with the British royal family. In 2018, the singer performed at a charity event hosted by King Charles and was later appointed as an ambassador to aid in the British Asian Trust’s fight against child trafficking, with the support of Britain’s new king.

Charles has previously stated that the fight against child trafficking and poverty, as well as environmental conservation, are some of his passions.

Princess Diana had a presence throughout the coronation weekend. Catherine, Princess of Wales, also known as Kate Middleton, honored her late mother-in-law during the coronation service on Saturday. She wore a pair of diamond and pearl earrings from Diana’s jewelry box.

Kate Middleton during the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla. POOL/AFP via Getty Images

King Charles III became King on the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II, the second-longest reigning monarch in history, on Sept. 8, 2022. Charles and Princess Diana were married from 1981 to 1996. One year after their divorce, Diana died in a car crash in Paris. In 2005, Charles married Queen Camilla in a civil ceremony at the Guildhall, Windsor.