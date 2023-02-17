×
Katy Perry Brings Wild Flair in Zebra-printed Skirt and Crop Top to ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’

The award-winning singer joined the night show with Lionel Richie to promote the new season of "American Idol," which debuts Sunday.

Katy Perry on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"
Katy Perry on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" ABC/ Jimmy Kimmel Live

Katy Perry embraced a patterned look for her arrival to “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Thursday night, wearing an animal-printed ensemble by The Attico.

Perry wore the ”Helen” black and silver crop top, which included silver and pink mixed sequins, metal chains and logo metal ends. It had an asymmetric neckline and the sequins gave the top a reflective effect. To coordinate, Perry wore the Glen cotton-blend blazer and Cloe white and black miniskirt, which were both featured in a zebra print. She completed her outfit with a pair of thigh-high boots from Paris Texas. Perry worked with her longtime celebrity stylist Tatiana Waterford on her look.

She slicked her hair back into a playful updo and left a few pieces of her hair out in the front to frame her face. For makeup, Perry embraced stark black eyeliner that brought a pop to her blue eyes and a matte pink lip. She accessorized with silver cuff earrings and a few midi rings.

While on the show, Perry joined Lionel Richie with host Jimmy Kimmel to talk about “American idol.” Perry and Richie are cohosts on the singing competition show, along with Luke Bryan and Ryan Seacrest. The series will return this month for its sixth season.

Along with the show, Perry is continuing her ventures in music and fashion. She’s on her official Las Vegas residency, “Play,” doing a number of shows through Aug. 13. Last year, the star relaunched her shoe line, Katy Perry Collections. That spring collection consisted of 19 styles including platform heels, loafers, sandals, sneakers and wedges featured in gingham and floral. It included materials like vegan leather, PVC and canvas. That same year, she released the music video for her single with Alesso, “When I’m Gone,” which has more than 29 million views.

 “American Idol” premieres Sunday on ABC and is streamable on Hulu. 

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Hot Summer Bags

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

