Katy Perry Brings Wild Flair in Zebra-printed Skirt and Crop Top to ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’

Katy Perry embraced a patterned look for her arrival to “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Thursday night, wearing an animal-printed ensemble by The Attico.

Perry wore the ”Helen” black and silver crop top, which included silver and pink mixed sequins, metal chains and logo metal ends. It had an asymmetric neckline and the sequins gave the top a reflective effect. To coordinate, Perry wore the Glen cotton-blend blazer and Cloe white and black miniskirt, which were both featured in a zebra print. She completed her outfit with a pair of thigh-high boots from Paris Texas. Perry worked with her longtime celebrity stylist Tatiana Waterford on her look.

She slicked her hair back into a playful updo and left a few pieces of her hair out in the front to frame her face. For makeup, Perry embraced stark black eyeliner that brought a pop to her blue eyes and a matte pink lip. She accessorized with silver cuff earrings and a few midi rings.

While on the show, Perry joined Lionel Richie with host Jimmy Kimmel to talk about “American idol.” Perry and Richie are cohosts on the singing competition show, along with Luke Bryan and Ryan Seacrest. The series will return this month for its sixth season.

Along with the show, Perry is continuing her ventures in music and fashion. She’s on her official Las Vegas residency, “Play,” doing a number of shows through Aug. 13. Last year, the star relaunched her shoe line, Katy Perry Collections. That spring collection consisted of 19 styles including platform heels, loafers, sandals, sneakers and wedges featured in gingham and floral. It included materials like vegan leather, PVC and canvas. That same year, she released the music video for her single with Alesso, “When I’m Gone,” which has more than 29 million views.

“American Idol” premieres Sunday on ABC and is streamable on Hulu.