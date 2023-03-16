Keira Knightley Pumps Up the Volume in Simone Rocha Dress on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

Keira Knightley appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Wednesday, wearing a gold ensemble.

The actress wore a gold high-neck dress with bow detail at the bodice and voluminous statement sleeves from Simone Rocha. Knightley coordinated the look with Simon Rocha ballet-inspired platform heels with ankle straps.

Keira Knightley during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon. Todd Owyoung/NBC

Knightley’s look was from Simone Rocha’s fall 2023 runway collection. WWD said the collection “held its own, and then some, seizing attention with its lustrous fabrics, intriguing volumes and delicate decoration, from jewels embedded in fuzzy slippers to little red ribbons tied to thumbs, or tacked under cheeks, making some models look like they were crying blood.”

To create her look for her television segment, Knightley worked with stylist Leith Clark. Clark is the editor in chief of The Violet Book and has also worked with other entertainment talents, including Andrea Riseborough, Aimee Lou Wood and Gugu Mbatha Raw.

Keira Knightley and Jimmy Fallon Todd Owyoung/NBC

For makeup, Knightley sported wingtip eyeliner.

Knightley is currently promoting her new Hulu film “Boston Strangler.” The film tells the story of reporter Loretta McLaughlin, who became the first person to connect a series of murders and break the story of the Boston Strangler. The film shows how McLaughlin also overcame the sexism of the 1960s to prove herself as a reporter.

During her segment on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” Knightley discussed her relationship with her kids and their love of rainbow unicorns, her acting debut in “Royal Celebration” and her starring role in “Bend It Like Beckham,” which Knightley said is still one of the films she is most recognized for. Knightley has also been a longtime star in the “Pirates of the Caribbean” franchise.

“Boston Strangler” premieres on Hulu on Friday. In addition to Knightley, the cast includes Carrie Coon, David Dastmalchian, Chris Cooper and Alessandro Nivola.