Keke Palmer Brings Her A-Game to Cubs vs. White Sox Baseball Match-up in Denim and Leopard Print

Keke Palmer took to the pitcher’s mound to throw the first pitch before the game between the White Sox and the Cubs on Wednesday in Chicago. For the sporty occasion, Palmer wore an elevated look with a black sleeveless turtleneck, dark-wash denim jeans and leopard-print heeled sandals by Saint Laurent.

The “Nope” actress accessorized the look with silver statement hoop earrings. Palmer also took an opulent approach to her nail art, wearing acrylic nails in various colors contrasting with her more minimalist top and pants.

When Palmer isn’t showing off her baseball skills, she can be found in the summer campaign for Zenni. The prescription sunglass retailer tapped Palmer as the face of this year’s summer campaign titled “Find Your Frame.”

The campaign features seasons collections, with the initial collection titled “Summer Love.” Zenni cofounder Julia Zhen released a statement saying she chose Palmer to front the campaign and become a brand ambassador because she “is such a monumental talent and embodies what it means to be a positive and confident force in the world.” Zennie carries more than 3,000 frame styles with price points starting as low as $7.

It’s been a busy year for Palmer. It’s her first year as a new mother after giving birth to her first child in February. In addition to life as a new mother, Palmer, who is also a music artist, released a new album and visuals to accompany it. Titled “Big Boss,” the project held a screening for its visuals at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles. For that occasion, the actress and singer wore a plunging cobalt midi dress by Sergio Hudson, which featured subtle details along the bodice.

Palmer is also the host of the game show “Password” on NBC, which was renewed for a second season in May.