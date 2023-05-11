×
Keke Palmer Goes Blue in Sergio Hudson Strapless Midi Dress for ‘Big Boss’ Album and Film Premiere

Palmer's new album and companion film debuts Friday.

Keke Palmer attends Reel To Reel: "Big Boss" at The Grammy Museum on May 10 in Los Angeles.
Keke Palmer attends Reel to Reel: "Big Boss" at The Grammy Museum on May 10 in Los Angeles. Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Keke Palmer attended a screening of her visual album “Big Boss” at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles on Wednesday. Palmer’s upcoming LP debuts on Friday.

For the event, Palmer opted for a plunging cobalt midi dress by Sergio Hudson, which featured subtle details along the bodice. She paired it with a set of diamond hoop earrings, bracelets and pinky rings. Palmer also added on some white pointy-toe pumps.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 10: Keke Palmer attends Reel To Reel: Big Boss Featuring Keke Palmer in Conversation at The GRAMMY Museum on May 10, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Keke Palmer attends Reel to Reel: “Big Boss” at The Grammy Museum on May 10 in Los Angeles. Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Palmer’s tresses were swept into an updo with a few loose tendrils. For makeup, she sported a nude lip with brown liner as well as white eyeshadow.

“Big Boss” marks the actress and singer’s first full-length album since 2007. She also wrote, starred in and directed its visual companion.

“This film is my story, and I’m so happy I stayed true to it,” Palmer wrote on Instagram. “Being yourself means you’re not going to always be understood by other people, and I’m proof of that. Knowing myself isn’t a switch I’ve flipped, it’s a process I’ve gone through and continue to grow into. That’s #BigBoss energy.”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 10: Keke Palmer attends Reel To Reel: Big Boss Featuring Keke Palmer in Conversation at The GRAMMY Museum on May 10, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Keke Palmer attends Reel to Reel: “Big Boss” at The Grammy Museum on May 10 in Los Angeles. Getty Images for The Recording A

Both the album and short film are inspired by her life and career, including her experiences as a child actor. Palmer got her big break on Nickelodeon’s “True Jackson VP,” which saw her play a teen fashion designer.

Earlier in the month, Palmer attended the 2023 Met Gala. The actress and singer wore a tweed Sergio Hudson gown embellished with crystals and pearls. Palmer’s look paid homage to the evening’s theme, which honored Chanel’s former creative director, Karl Lagerfeld.

