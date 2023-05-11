Keke Palmer Goes Blue in Sergio Hudson Strapless Midi Dress for ‘Big Boss’ Album and Film Premiere

Keke Palmer attended a screening of her visual album “Big Boss” at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles on Wednesday. Palmer’s upcoming LP debuts on Friday.

For the event, Palmer opted for a plunging cobalt midi dress by Sergio Hudson, which featured subtle details along the bodice. She paired it with a set of diamond hoop earrings, bracelets and pinky rings. Palmer also added on some white pointy-toe pumps.

Keke Palmer attends Reel to Reel: “Big Boss” at The Grammy Museum on May 10 in Los Angeles. Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Palmer’s tresses were swept into an updo with a few loose tendrils. For makeup, she sported a nude lip with brown liner as well as white eyeshadow.

“Big Boss” marks the actress and singer’s first full-length album since 2007. She also wrote, starred in and directed its visual companion.

“This film is my story, and I’m so happy I stayed true to it,” Palmer wrote on Instagram. “Being yourself means you’re not going to always be understood by other people, and I’m proof of that. Knowing myself isn’t a switch I’ve flipped, it’s a process I’ve gone through and continue to grow into. That’s #BigBoss energy.”

Keke Palmer attends Reel to Reel: “Big Boss” at The Grammy Museum on May 10 in Los Angeles. Getty Images for The Recording A

Both the album and short film are inspired by her life and career, including her experiences as a child actor. Palmer got her big break on Nickelodeon’s “True Jackson VP,” which saw her play a teen fashion designer.

Earlier in the month, Palmer attended the 2023 Met Gala. The actress and singer wore a tweed Sergio Hudson gown embellished with crystals and pearls. Palmer’s look paid homage to the evening’s theme, which honored Chanel’s former creative director, Karl Lagerfeld.