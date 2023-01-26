×
Keke Palmer Highlights Baby Bump in Ruched Bodycon Dress on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

The actress, who is expecting her first child, is promoting her podcast, "Baby, This Is Keke Palmer," and her digital platform, KeyTV.

Keke Palmer on the Jan. 25 episode of "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."
Keke Palmer on the Jan. 25 episode of "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon." Todd Owyoung/NBC

Keke Palmer made a vibrant arrival to “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” The actress appeared on Wednesday’s episode in a hot pink off-the-shoulder dress, which spotlighted her growing pregnant belly.

Keke Palmer on the Jan. 25 episode of "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."

Keke Palmer on the Jan. 25 episode of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Todd Owyoung/NBC

Palmer’s dress featured slight ruched detailing throughout, including a center ruching detail from the top of her chest to her knees. The silhouette of the dress had a slightly sheer overlay of the same magenta color overtop a matching slip-like material. It came down to her knees and it had a slight fold-over fabric that adorned her shoulders. Underneath, she wore a pair of black tights. Palmer usually works with Wayman Deon and Micah McDonald for her looks. As a pair, they have outfitted Stephanie Hsu, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez and Danielle Deadwyler.

Keke Palmer on the Jan. 25 episode of "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."

Keke Palmer on the Jan. 25 episode of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Todd Owyoung/NBC

For accessories, Palmer wore a shimmering pair of dangly chain-link earrings. When it came to shoes, she added a touch of glamour to her minimalistic outfit, wearing the Jimmy Choo Saeda Pump in black suede decorated with a dainty, crystal chain. Her hair was slicked back into a voluminous regal bun, with one brown tendril left out. Sheika Daley gave Palmer a classic look, with smokey eye shadow, bright blush and a glossy nude lip.

While on the show Palmer and Fallon had a high-energy conversation about Palmer’s “Saturday Night Live” hosting debut; her podcast, “Baby, This Is Keke Palmer,” and her new digital platform, KeyTV.

“I think, just for me, I kept thinking to myself, ‘What can I do to get outside of just me?’ I think, obviously as you know, as an entertainer, everything is always about you and what the next gig I’m going to do [is] and how am I going to do this and how am I going to do that,” Palmer told Fallon about why she created KeyTV.

The actress, who is expecting her first child, which she confirmed on the show is a boy, has not put a pause on showcasing her style. Earlier this month, to the 2023 New York Film Critics Choice Awards, she wore a sequined gown by Michael Kors Collection. Palmer’s podcast, “Baby, This Is Keke Palmer” is available to listen only on Amazon Music, which is included with Amazon Prime at no additional cost.

