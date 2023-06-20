Keke Palmer Brings Back the ’60s in Mod-style Sergio Hudson Minidress on ‘The View’

Keke Palmer brought her usual witty energy to Monday’s episode of “The View,” embracing a ’60s-theme in a Sergio Hudson look.

For her appearance on the daytime show, which fell on Juneteenth, Palmer wore a sleeveless minidress from the Black designer’s spring 2023 ready-to-wear collection. The tweed minidress featured lavender, teal and blue colors, along with a pleated miniskirt.

“The View” cohost Sunny Hostin also wore a look from the designer, embracing a structured hot-pink Sergio Hudson crop blazer.

While on the show, the actress talked about welcoming her first child with her partner Darius Jackson, who she has been with for 2 1/2 years. “I don’t want to say that everybody before him [Darius Jackson] was stupid but, it is kind of like that,” Palmer said. “He’s smart, responsible, disciplined. He just shows good qualities of someone you want to build your life with.”

Palmer has worn a number of Hudson’s looks for her recent outings. To the Fragrance Foundation Awards in June, Palmer arrived alongside Hudson in his plunging black mermaid-style gown.

She wore a blue strapless dress from the designer to her “Big Boss” album after party in May. That same month, for her first time at the Met Gala, she wore a Sergio Hudson custom-made tweed gown with more than 12,000 hand-embroidered Swarovski crystals and pearls.

Palmer has had a whirlwind career so far. In December, during her first-ever “Saturday Night Live” monologue, she announced her pregnancy, wearing a sharp Sportmax ensemble. Palmer even launched her first-ever digital network KeyTV in September. The actress has also starred alongside Daniel Kaluuya in Jordan Peele’s summer horror film “Nope” and voices the character Rochelle in Netflix’s “Human Resources.”