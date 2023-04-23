Keke Palmer Sparkles in Simkhai at The Los Angeles LGBT Center Gala

Keke Palmer attended the Los Angeles LGBT Center Gala on Saturday night in Los Angeles. The actress received the Vanguard Award, which recognized her advocacy for the LGBTQ+ community.

Palmer wore a crystal-embellished blazer gown by Simkhai. Emily Ratajkowski modeled a shorter version of the dress during the designer’s fall 2023 presentation at New York Fashion Week.

Keke Palmer at the Los Angeles LGBT Center Gala on April 22 in Los Angeles. Getty Images for Los Angeles LGB

Palmer paired the garment with black high-heeled sandals, also encrusted with rhinestones. The actress also added on a diamond choker and hoop earrings.

Hairstylist Miles Jeffries crafted Palmer’s sleek slicked-back look. Jeffries has also worked with A-listers like Paris Jackson, Zaya Wade and “Outer Banks” star Madison Bailey, who was also in attendance at the gala.

For makeup, Palmer opted for a grey smokey eye with sparkly inner corners, as well as a glossy brown lip.

Keke Palmer poses at the Los Angeles LGBT Center Gala on April 22 in Los Angeles. Getty Images for Los Angeles LGB

Later in the evening, “Queer Eye” star Karamo Brown presented Palmer with the Vanguard Award. The actress spoke candidly about struggling to define herself. “I’ve always been my own person, and sexuality and identity, for me, it’s always been confusion,” said Palmer. “I never felt straight enough; I never felt gay enough; I never felt woman enough; I never felt man enough. I always felt like I was a little bit of everything.”

“There is no greater masterpiece than living your truth,” she continued.

Karamo Brown and Keke Palmer pose onstage at the Los Angeles LGBT Center Gala on April 22 Los Angeles, California. Getty Images for Los Angeles LGB

During the gala, Pamela Anderson also received the Vanguard Award, and the late actor Leslie Jordan was honored with a self-titled award honoring Excellence in the Arts. Jordan, who passed away in October 2022, was the gala’s longtime emcee.

The evening’s guest list also included Adam Lambert, Sarah Hyland and “RuPaul’s Drag Race” alumni like Gigi Goode, Peppermint and Symone. Singer-songwriter Durand Bernarr, to whom Lambert presented the Rising Star Award, also performed at the gala. Reality star Ts Madison took over hosting duties for the evening.

The event raised $1.2 million, with funds going to support the center’s health, cultural and social services. The Los Angeles LGBT Center was founded in 1969 and has over 800 employees.