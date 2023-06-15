Keke Palmer Wears Velvet Little Black Dress for ‘The Blackening’ Tribeca Film Festival Premiere

Keke Palmer chose an all-black look for the premiere of “The Blackening” at the Tribeca Film Festival on Tuesday in New York City.

The actress wore a black off-the-shoulder Alaïa velvet tube dress with details that included a 3D velvet skeleton, chenille yarn and stretch viscose. She paired the textured number with pointed-toe Saint Laurent mule heels.

Keke Palmer and Dewayne Perkins at “The Blackening” Tribeca Film Festival premiere on June 13 in New York City. Getty Images for Lionsgate

When it comes to her camera-ready outfits, the star usually works with styling duo Wayman and Micah, who have also styled Niecy Nash-Betts, Michaela Jae Rodriguez and Aja Naomi King.

While at the premiere, Palmer posed with fellow actor Dewayne Perkins, who stars in the comedic-horror film, which will be released in theaters on Friday. She also took to her Instagram to share her opinion on the upcoming project, which features a diverse Black cast.

“The movie is hilarious and smart and as a comedy lover, I’m telling you like, this is what we need. And it was hilarious while also still being grounded,” part of Palmer’s Instagram caption read, later adding, “It’s the kind of movie you will see, tell your friends about and then go watch again! Just a good time and we need that, we need to laugh. Congrats to the fabulous cast, it’s a YES fa me.”

This red-carpet appearance is one of Palmer’s latest looks since welcoming her first child, Leodis, with her partner Darius Jackson in February. Palmer delivered another look while appearing in the June issue of Adweek, wearing regal looks by L’idée, including a purple-pleated gown with an elevated mock neckline.

The star is making waves in the entertainment industry, launching her first digital television network KeyTV in March. She is also getting back into music, releasing her new album “Big Boss” in May.