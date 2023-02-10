Kelly Clarkson Brings Her A-game in Custom Dallas Cowboys Dress to NFL Honors 2023

Kelly Clarkson brought real team spirit to the NFL Honors in Phoenix on Thursday. The songstress hosted the annual event, which recognizes the brightest in the coveted game, wearing a custom Dallas Cowboys dress.

Kelly Clarkson posing during the NFL Honors Awards on Feb. 9 in Phoenix. Getty Images

Clarkson’s football-inspired dress was modeled after the team’s jersey, but with a glitter blue stripe on her arms, dramatic shoulder pads and the number “88” adorned on her chest. It had a deep-blue ballgown skirt with the names of the team members attached. Wendi Williams-Stern constructed the dress. Clarkson brought out the team’s colors in her makeup, wearing a touch of blue eyeliner decorating her under-eye and a glossy pink lip.

Kelly Clarkson at the NFL Honors Awards on Feb. 9 in Phoenix. Christopher Polk for Variety

For the red carpet, Clarkson arrived in a more monochromatic game day-themed ensemble, wearing a black Gucci x Adidas gown. It featured a mock neckline and the Adidas signature three stripes going down her shoulders, along with the Adidas logo dawned on her chest. She paired the look with Rick Owens black boots. Clarkson worked with Candice Lambert McAndrews for her arrival look.

The awards was attended by a roster of guests including Olivia Culpo, Deion Sanders, Sheryl Lee Ralph and H.E.R. Clarkson was an amicable, entertaining host, even engaging in a humorous play on words to her song “Since You’ve Been Gone” with Kirk Cousins to reflect Tom Brady’s retirement.

The NFL honors awards recognize the NFL’s best players, performances and plays from the previous year’s NFL season. Among the most coveted awards is the Associated Press’ Most Valuable Player. Kelly Clarkson became the annual honors awards’ first woman host and this year marked the second time the event was hosted on a Thursday instead of the night before Super Bowl Sunday. This year’s awards were at Symphony Hall in Phoenix, the same host location as the 57th Super Bowl.