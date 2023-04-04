Kelly Ripa Channels Barbiecore Inspiration in Pink Dress for Variety’s Power of Women 2023

Kelly Ripa attended Variety’s Power of Women 2023 event in New York on Tuesday, channeling Barbiecore inspiration.

Ripa wore a pink ankle-length dress with a subtle floral print and a sash belt at the waist. She coordinated the look with silver sequined shoes by Miu Miu with a black sequined toe cap.

Kelly Ripa attends Variety ’s 2023 Power of Women event. Getty Images

Ripa sported her signature makeup look, similar to the one she debuted in attendance for CNN Heroes in December, featuring a natural lip, light blush, mascara and earth-tone eye shadow.

Ripa cohosted the CNN Heroes ceremony with Anderson Cooper. The media personality is no stranger to hosting duties as the cohost of “Live With Kelly and Ryan” alongside Ryan Seacrest on ABC.

Kelly Ripa attends Variety ’s 2023 Power of Women event at The Grill on April 4 in New York City. Getty Images

Ripa is a seven-time Emmy award winner and a New York Times bestselling author for her book “Live Wire: Long-Winded Short Stories.” The book is a collection of real-life stories showing off the daytime talk show host’s sense of humor and giving an insight into what makes her tick.

The TV host has been a spokesperson for several companies throughout her career, including Tide, 7 Up, Pantene, TD Bank, Electrolux and Rykä. Ripa has also designed a home collection for Macy’s.

Alongside her husband Mark Consuelos, the two have gone into media production with their company Milojo. They served as co-executive producers on the Oxygen series “Exhumed,” which debuted in 2021.

Variety’s 2023 Power of Women event honored Judy Blume, Natasha Lyonne, Rosie Perez, Kelly Ripa and Michaela Jaé Rodriguez. The Power of Women issue was released on March 29. The event was held on April 4 in partnership with Lifetime. This year’s program was hosted by actress, comedian and writer Ego Nwodim, who has been a cast member on “Saturday Night Live” since 2018.