Kelly Rowland Wraps Up in Fendi Trenchcoat With Sleek Thigh-high Boots for Shani Darden Launch Party

Kelly Rowland made a sleek arrival in a full monogram Fendi trenchcoat to a launch dinner in Los Angeles on Thursday. The dinner was to celebrate the launch of famed aesthetician Shani Darden’s Triple Acid Signature Peel.

Kelly Rowland at the Shani Darden Triple Acid Signature Peel launch dinner on Jan. 19 in Beverly Hills. Getty Images for Shani Darden

The details of Rowland’s outfit included a double-breasted design with two epaulettes, adorned in brown buttons. It had a matching belt that cinched at her waist and a brown buckle. According to the brand’s official site, the coat is comprised of tonal-brown canvas-jacquard. The singer coordinated the look with a pair of thigh-high sleek black boots with a round toe. Underneath, she wore a pair of sheer, opaque stockings.

Kelly Rowland, Shani Darden and Shay Mitchell at the Shani Darden Triple Acid Signature Peel launch dinner on Jan. 19 in Beverly Hills. Getty Images for Shani Darden

When it came to accessories, Rowland donned a cuban link gold necklace, a pair of medium-sized hoop earrings and a pair of brown-toned sunglasses with a pointy, cat-eye like frame. Her hair channeled Betty Hoop with a curly, short cut. It framed the front of her face and the nape of her neck, adding a more sharp look to her tailored ensemble. Rowland’s haircut was by Kendall Dorsey and her hair was styled by Devante Turnbull.

Rowland joined a number of A-listers at the product launch event, including Rachel Zoe and Shay Mitchell. Mitchell wore a wraparound gray miniskirt with a matching oversize blouse tucked inside.

Rowland has had other recent standout looks. To the premiere of the “BMF” season two, she embraced liquid leather in a black ensemble, which featured a blazer, straight-leg pants and a black top underneath. At the “Babylon” premiere in Los Angeles, she wore an Iris Van Herpen scarlet red gown, which had an ethereal effect with a tulle embellishment throughout.