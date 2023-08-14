Kelly Rowland Goes Bejeweled in Plunging Georges Hobeika Dress With Embellished Skirt for Black Excellence Brunch

Kelly Rowland made a shining arrival to the Black Excellence Brunch on Sunday in Los Angeles, with a spin on the soft girl trend in a pink Georges Hobeika gown.

Rowland’s gown featured a plunging wrap-around top, which was gathered at the waist in an artistic bow and a tan skirt with multicolor jewel-like embellishments. The pink ensemble was from Hobeika’s spring 2023 ready-to-wear collection.

Kelly Rowland at the Black Excellence Brunch on Aug. 13 in Los Angeles. Getty Images

Rowland completed her look with René Caovilla heels and Shine Like Me jewelry. She was dressed by Wilford Lenov, whose clients also include Jeannie Mai Jenkins, Bebe Rexha and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan.

Embraced by Sydney Sweeney, Paris Hilton and other celebrities, the soft girl micro-aesthetic often incorporates pastel-shaded pieces and feminine patterns.

Rowland’s last style moment was at the 2023 Essence Festival in July, where she went pattered in a jaguar-printed Roberto Cavalli catsuit from the brand’s resort 2024 collection.

She went more structured to Louis Vuitton’s spring 2024 menswear presentation in June, where she wore a gray oversize blazer with baggy monogram trousers. There, Rowland joined a slew of stars, including Rihanna, Zendaya and Beyoncé, who went casual in a yellow silk-satin pants set.

When Rowland isn’t delivering standout style, she’s engaged in other creative outlets. Earlier this year, she and Sara Bareilles launched “Breakthrough,” the first reality singing competition podcast. The podcast is hosted by “The Little Mermaid” voice actor Daveed Diggs.

Rowland was the main guest of honor at the Black Excellence Brunch, which was hosted by Trell Thomas. The Black Excellence Brunch is a dining experience created by Thomas, modeled after Sunday family dinners.