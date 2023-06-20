Kelly Rowland Takes Power Dressing to Louis Vuitton Menswear Fashion Show for Pharrell Williams’ Debut Spring 2024 Collection

Kelly Rowland arrived at Louis Vuitton’s spring 2024 menswear show during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday, drawing power dressing inspiration.

The singer wore a full Louis Vuitton ensemble, including an oversized black blazer and charcoal LV logo monogram pants. She accessorized with an LV logo necklace and statement sunglasses.

Kelly Rowland poses for a photocall at the Louis Vuitton menswear spring 2024 show. AFP via Getty Images

Rowland was one of the many celebrities who showed up to support Pharrell Williams on his debut as Louis Vuitton’s menswear creative director. Williams and Rowland have both been involved in the music industry since the ’90s. In 2013, the two collaborated on a song “Feet to the Fire.”

Williams’ celebrity guest list at his runway show was a reminder of where he came from, with other music stars present, including Rihanna, A$AP Rocky and Anitta.

Rihanna, who was in attendance, became the first campaign star for Pharrell’s menswear line. The campaign debuted last Thursday and featured a pregnant Rihanna clad in Williams’ first collection for the brand.

Rowland has been showing her love for the French houses lately. In May, the singer appeared on the “Today” show in a gold Saint Laurent belted satin crepe hooded jacket with large cuffs and matching wide-leg pants. She coordinated the dress with white sandals.

The singer is breaking ground by hosting the first reality singing competition via a podcast alongside Sara Bareilles. The show, titled “Breakthrough,” is hosted by Broadway actor and “The Little Mermaid” voice actor Daveed Diggs.

Louis Vuitton staged its spring 2024 menswear show on Tuesday in Paris. It marks Pharrell Williams’ first collection since he was named the label’s creative director of menswear in February. Williams, who first made a name for himself as an artist and music producer, succeeds the late Virgil Abloh.