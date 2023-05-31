Kelly Rowland Gets Golden in Saint Laurent for ‘Today’ Show

Kelly Rowland arrived at the television studios for the “Today” show on Wednesday in a gold Saint Laurent number.

The look included a belted gold satin crepe hooded jacket with large cuffs and matching wide-leg pants. She coordinated the dress with white sandals.

Kelly Rowland is seen in Midtown on May 31 in New York City. GC Images

Rowland appeared on the “Today” show to promote her podcast “Breakthrough,” the first reality singing competition to launch exclusively as a podcast. Grammy-winning singer and songwriter Sara Bareilles joins Rowland as a mentor and judge on the program. Broadway actor and “The Little Mermaid” star Daveed Diggs hosts the show.

The entire program was filmed over Zoom. Rowland and Bareilles never see the contestants, they only hear them. Rowland said this program is an interesting dynamic because rather than thinking about the singers being an entire package of look and style, they are solely relying on their vocal talent.

Rowland also took a moment to discuss how it has been three decades since she, along with Beyoncé, founded Destiny’s Child, which was the original claim to fame for both singers. Rowland also discussed her admiration for the legendary Tina Turner, who recently passed away, and how she influenced her career.

“We will never have another Tina Turner,” Rowland said. “I don’t like when people compare period, but just put her in this special box all on her own. No one compares to her. I love her and I thank her. I perform her songs all the time, and she’s truly missed. I really thank her for her gift that she just graced us with.”

In addition to her new podcast, Rowland also teamed up with Sotheby’s earlier this year to curate six paintings for the auction house’s biannual sale.