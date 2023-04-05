Kelsea Ballerini Takes Cutout Trend Up a Notch in Yellow Minidress at ‘Shucked’ Broadway Premiere

Kelsea Ballerini donned a vibrant yellow ensemble to the Broadway musical “Shucked” premiere in New York City on Tuesday.

The country singer wore a long-sleeve minidress with dramatic ruched detailing on the skirt and a cutout snake-eye slit in the center of her chest.

Kelsea Ballerini at the Broadway premiere of “Shucked.” Nina Westervelt for Variety

The singer usually collaborates with celebrity stylist Molly Dickson for her looks.

Joining Ballerini at the premiere was Chase Stokes, who wore a navy blue suit. The pair made their first red-carpet appearance at the 2023 CMT Music Awards on Sunday. Ballerini cohosted the award ceremony with country singer Kane Brown.

Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini Nina Westervelt for Variety

During the CMT Music Awards, Ballerini wore a hot-pink Area minidress, a green sequined dress and a dazzling beaded jumpsuit by Georges Hobeika. She also performed her song “If You Go Down (I’m Goin’ Down Too)” in a ’60s-themed housewife outfit alongside former “RuPaul’s Drag Race” stars Olivia Lux, Kennedy Davenport, Jan Sport and Manila Luzon.

Kelsea Ballerini Nina Westervelt for Variety

Ballerini is currently on her “Heartfirst” tour, which is set to make stops in Santa Barbara, California; Las Vegas; Portland, Oregon; and Phoenix. On Tuesday, she was a guest on “Today’s Country Radio,” hosted by Kelleigh Bannen.

“Shucked” is a musical comedy that centers around Cobb County residents as they work to fix their failing corn crop. Directed by Tony-award-winner Jack O’Brien, the cast includes Caroline Innerbichler, Kevin Cahoon, Alex Newell and John Behlmann. Kacey Musgraves, Jane Krakowski and Kristin Chenoweth were among the other celebrities who attended the opening night.