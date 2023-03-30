Kelsea Ballerini Embraces Sheer Trend in Starry Top and Blue Power Suit at CMT Hot 20 Countdown Live

Kelsea Ballerini channeled her inner businesswoman at the CMT Hot 20 Countdown Live in Austin, Texas, on Wednesday, with a sheer twist.

Kelsea Ballerini at the CMT Hot 20 Countdown Live in Austin on March 29. Maggie Friedman for Variety

The singer appeared at the event alongside fellow county singer Kane Brown to help others in celebrating the upcoming CMT Music Awards, which they will host on Sunday.

Ballerini opted for a cobalt blue suit with sharp lapels and split-hem pants. Underneath, she wore a sheer top adorned with a star pattern. Ballerini usually collaborates with stylist Molly Dickson on her looks.

Kane Brown and Kelsea Ballerini at the CMT Hot 20 Countdown Live in Austin on March 29. Getty Images for CMT

Brown went for a darker-themed look, wearing a textured polo top and a coordinating pair of gray straight-leg pants.

CMT hosts Cody Alan and Carissa Culiner interviewed Brown and Ballerini at the event.

Kelsea Ballerini at the CMT Hot 20 Countdown Live in Austin on March 29. Maggie Friedman for Variety

Ballerini is preparing to host the CMT Music Awards for the third year in a row. During her first time at the ceremony, in 2021, she went all-pink in a LaQuan Smith jumpsuit. Her other standout looks recently have included her custom canary yellow Prabal Gurung high-slit gown to the Grammy Awards in March. Ballerini also attended the Prabal Gurung fall 2023 fashion show in February, wearing a jet-black bondage dress with engineered knit and a chiffon sari skirt.

In terms of music, the singer recently released “Rolling Up the Welcome Mat,” a short film that coordinates with her EP of the same name. Ballerini is on her “Heartfirst” tour, which includes Georgia Webster as a special guest. The tour is set to make stops in Minneapolis, Cleveland, Portland, Oregon, and Oakland, California. She is set to release the music video for her song “If You Go Down (I’m Goin’ Down Too)” on Thursday at 11 p.m. EST.