All of Kelsea Ballerini’s Outfit Changes at CMT Music Awards 2023

Kelsea Ballerini made multiple outfit changes during the 2023 CMT Music Awards on Sunday in Austin, Texas.

The singer co-hosted the event with country singer Kane Brown. The annual award show celebrates artists who have impacted the country music industry.

Ballerini arrived on the red carpet of the ceremony in a gray gown with panel-like corset details sculpting her torso before leading into a high-low skirt. The top portion of her dress featured ivory-colored straps. Styled by Molly Dickson, the singer attended the carpet alongside Chase Stokes.

Kelsea Ballerini at the 2023 CMT Music Awards Getty Images

While on stage, Ballerini brought the sparkle in a silver minidress. The ensemble was adorned all over with an assortment of reflective pieces, which gave it a colorful, mosaic-like shine. She paired the sparkling look with oversize silver hoop earrings and black strappy heels.

Kelsea Ballerini and Kane Brown onstage at the 2023 CMT Music Awards. Getty Images for CMT

Later, Ballerini switched into a pastel-purple jumpsuit with more shimmering embellishments along her square neckline and shoulder straps. When it came to hair, Ballerini slicked her blond tresses back into a low ponytail.

Kelsea Ballerini onstage at the 2023 CMT Music Awards. Getty Images

In another outfit change, Ballerini embraced the sequin trend in a neon green strapless minidress, which cinched her at the waist before flaring out around her hips. To color contrast with the shiny ensemble, she wore see-through blue pumps.

Kelsea Ballerini onstage at the 2023 CMT Music Awards. Getty Images

Ballerini took the stage to perform her latest single “If You Go Down (I’m Goin’ Down Too)” with former “RuPaul’s Drag Race” stars. For the performance, Ballerini wore a ’60s-inspired floral romper with high hair while coordinating with Olivia Lux, Kennedy Davenport, Jan Sport and Manila Luzon.