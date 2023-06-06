×
Kelsea Ballerini Embraces Summer Suiting in White Vest and Trousers for Hometown to Hometown Event in Nashville

Ballerini also performed at the fundraiser.

Kelsea Ballerini attends the 4th annual Hometown to Hometown event on June 5 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Kelsea Ballerini attends the fourth annual Hometown to Hometown event on June 5 in Nashville, Tennessee. Getty Images for Save The Music

Kelsea Ballerini attended Save the Music and SongFarm’s fourth annual Hometown to Hometown event on Monday in Nashville, Tennessee. Ballerini also performed at the fundraiser, which honored country stars Mickey Guyton and Trisha Yearwood, as well as Country Music Television executive Leslie Fram.

Ballerini donned a white waistcoat and matching pleated trousers. She paired her look with white heels, layered necklaces and a set of rings.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 05: Kelsea Ballerini attends Save The Music & SongFarm.org's 4th annual "Hometown to Hometown" event at City Winery Nashville on June 05, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Catherine Powell/Getty Images for Save The Music)
Kelsea Ballerini attends the fourth annual Hometown to Hometown event on June 5 in Nashville, Tennessee. Getty Images for Save The Music

Ballerini wore her blond waves in a half updo, while her makeup included a bold red lip and pink blush.

At the event, Ballerini posed alongside Guyton, who was recognized for her contributions to the music industry and passion for music education. Other notable country singers in attendance included Rissi Palmer, Julie Williams and Brittney Spencer.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 05: (L-R) Honoree Mickey Guyton and Kelsea Ballerini attend Save The Music & SongFarm.org's 4th annual "Hometown to Hometown" event at City Winery Nashville on June 05, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Catherine Powell/Getty Images for Save The Music)
Mickey Guyton and Kelsea Ballerini attend the fourth annual Hometown to Hometown event on June 5 in Nashville, Tennessee. Getty Images for Save The Music

Ballerini’s debut full-length album, “The First Time,” came out in 2015. She’s since racked up two Academy of Country Music Awards and two Country Music Association Awards.

In February 2023, Ballerini released her EP “Rolling Up the Welcome Mat,” which features the singles “Mountain With a View” and “Penthouse.” On the EP, Ballerini discusses her divorce from fellow country singer Morgan Evans. In 2022, Ballerini and Evans split after five years of marriage. Ballerini is currently dating “Outer Banks” star Chase Stokes.

