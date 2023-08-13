Kelsea Ballerini Coordinates in Powder Blue Ruffled Blouse and Pleated Pants for ‘Today’ Performance

Kelsea Ballerini performed on the “Today” show on Friday in New York. The country singer is currently promoting the re-release of her EP, “Rolling Up the Welcome Mat,” which includes added outros, lyric changes and a new song.

For her appearance, Ballerini sported a full powder blue ensemble. She wore a plunging ruffled blouse with ruching, as well as a pair of pleated flared trousers. The country singer completed her look with matching high-heeled sandals and gold jewelry.

Kelsea Ballerini performs on “Today” on Aug. 11 in New York. GC Images

Ballerini performed her track “Penthouse” and sat down for a brief interview with anchors Craig Melvin, Al Roker and Sheinelle Jones.

Ballerini’s original iteration of “Rolling Up the Welcome Mat” came out earlier this year. Her divorce from Australian country singer Morgan Evans inspired the project.

“As a songwriter, producer, artist I’m proud and protective of this EP, and as a woman and human also proud and protective of the new, happy season of life I’m in,” she wrote on Instagram.

July marked the end of her Heartfirst tour, which promoted both “Rolling Up the Welcome Mat” and her fourth full-length album, “Subject to Change.” Ballerini traveled across the United States and the United Kingdom for the tour, which began in late 2022.

Following Ballerini and Evans’ split, the singer began dating “Outer Banks” star Chase Stokes.

“The thing that we’ve decided, and to each their own, is when you’re with someone that you feel secure with and that you’re proud to be with, why not share it?” she StylerCaster last month. “He’s also a Virgo; we’re both Labrador Retrievers in human form. It doesn’t take much conversation to be on the same page. It’s been half a year and it’s been great.”