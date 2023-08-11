Kelsea Ballerini Adopts Cutout Trend in Purple Versace Minidress for ‘Rolling Up the Welcome Mat’ Short Film Screening

Kelsea Ballerini arrived in New York City for the screening of her short film “Rolling Up the Welcome Mat” on Thursday, taking a vibrant approach to cocktail dressing in a long-sleeved purple minidress by Versace.

The dress had a cutout on the bodice, and was paired with sheer tights and black stiletto heels.

Kelsea Ballerini Getty Images for ABA

Ballerini typically wears her hair down, but for this particular occasion, opted for a tight bun.

“Rolling Up the Welcome Mat” is a short film Ballerini wrote and directed featuring songs from her EP, which is accompanied by her re-released EP “Rolling Up the Welcome Mat (For Good).” Both projects were inspired by her divorce from Australian singer-songwriter Morgan Evans.

Kelsea Ballerini Getty Images for ABA

Ballerini also debuted and performed her new single “How Do I Do This.”

The New York stop was the last of Ballerini’s three-city tour for the film.

She kicked off the screening and Q&A in Los Angeles on Aug. 1. For the first event, Ballerini wore a minimalist black Saint Laurent playsuit with a scalloped border trim and crystal embellishments. She completed her black ensemble with a pair of rosette-adorned sparkling heels.

On Tuesday for the screening and Q&A, she wore a sleeveless cropped green turtleneck with a crystal-embellished neckline and a matching pair of tailored green trousers from Cinq à Sept. She completed the look with green crystallized pumps.

Ballerini is becoming well-known for her fashion choices. This year she co-hosted the CMT Awards alongside fellow country singer Kane Brown, where she had multiple outfit changes throughout the program. In March 2022, she was also named a brand ambassador for cosmetics brand Covergirl.