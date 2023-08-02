Kelsea Ballerini Gives Minimalist Dressing a Sparkling Touch in Saint Laurent Playsuit at ‘Rolling Up the Welcome Mat’ Screening

Kelsea Ballerini made a sharp arrival to her “Rolling Up the Welcome Mat” short film screening on Tuesday in Los Angeles. For the event, which was held at the Grammy Museum, the country star went minimalist in a Saint Laurent playsuit with a scalloped border trim and crystal embellishments. She completed her black ensemble with a pair of rosette-adorned sparkling heels.

Kelsea Ballerini at the “Rolling Up the Welcome Mat” short film screening on Aug. 1 in Los Angeles. Getty Images for ABA

Ballerini’s short film, “Rolling Up the Welcome Mat,” coincides with her second EP of the same name, with both titles released in February. Earlier this month, the country singer revealed the extended version of the EP, titled “Rolling Up the Welcome Mat (For Good),” which will be released on Aug. 11.

Kelsea Ballerini at the “Rolling Up The Welcome Mat” short film screening on Aug. 1 in Los Angeles. Getty Images for ABA

Earlier this week, Ballerini went Barbiecore for the recently released “Barbie” movie starring Margot Robbie. On Monday, she posted a picture on her Instagram wearing a pink Rowen Rose wool-crepe minidress, which channeled a ’60s Barbie aesthetic.

Kelsea Ballerini at the “Rolling Up the Welcome Mat” short film screening on Aug. 1 in L.A. Getty Images for ABA

The singer’s appearance in L.A. marked the first stop of her “Under the Welcome Mat” short tour, which includes stops in New York and Nashville. The event features an exclusive screening of the short film and a conversation with Ballerini herself.