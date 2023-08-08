Kelsea Ballerini Puts Casual Spin on Suiting With Distressed Jeans and Waistcoat for Sirius XM Nashville Appearance

Kelsea Ballerini celebrated 1 billion Pandora streams on Monday, paying a visit to SiriusXM’s Nashville, Tennessee studios.

The country singer dressed down her cropped nude waistcoat with a pair of loose-fitting medium wash ripped jeans, complementing her top with beige stiletto sandals. She also added on a dainty gold necklace.

Kelsea Ballerini visits SiriusXM studios on Aug. 7 in Nashville, Tennessee. Getty Images

Ballerini wore her dirty blonde tresses in a wavy lob, while her makeup consisted of a coral-nude lip and matching blush.

Ballerini’s most recent project, “Rolling Up the Welcome Mat,” came out earlier this year. On Aug. 11, she’ll re-release the EP with added outros, lyric changes and a new song. She also debuted a companion short film upon its debut in February.

“As a songwriter, producer, artist I’m proud and protective of this EP, and as a woman and human also proud and protective of the new, happy season of life I’m in,” she wrote on Instagram.

Ballerini’s divorce from Australian country singer Morgan Evans inspired the project.

Kelsea Ballerini visits SiriusXM studios on Aug. 7 in Nashville, Tennessee. Getty Images

July marked the end of her Heartfirst tour, which promoted both “Rolling Up the Welcome Mat” and her fourth full-length album, “Subject to Change.” Ballerini traveled across the United States and the United Kingdom for the tour, which began in late 2022.

Following Ballerini and Evans’ split, the singer began dating “Outer Banks” star Chase Stokes.

“The thing that we’ve decided, and to each their own, is when you’re with someone that you feel secure with and that you’re proud to be with, why not share it?” she StylerCaster last month. “He’s also a Virgo; we’re both Labrador Retrievers in human form. It doesn’t take much conversation to be on the same page. It’s been half a year and it’s been great.”