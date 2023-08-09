×
Kelsea Ballerini Goes Green for ‘Under the Welcome Mat’ Screening

Ballerini's short film is based on the emotions the country singer felt around the end of her past marriage.

Kelsea Ballerini performs on Aug. 8 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Kelsea Ballerini performs on Tuesday in Nashville, Tennessee. Getty Images for ABA

Country singer Kelsea Ballerini attended a Q&A following a screening of her short film “Under the Welcome Mat” on Tuesday in Nashville, taking a colorful summer-ready approach to event style in a sleeveless cropped green turtleneck with a crystal-embellished neckline and a matching pair of tailored green trousers from Cinq à Sept. She completed the look with green crystallized pumps.

Kelsea Ballerini, Under the Welcome Mat, Nashville, EP, short film
Patrick Tracey and Kelsea Ballerini during a Q&A following a screening of her short film “Under the Welcome Mat” in Nashville. Getty Images for ABA

Ballerini’s film “Under the Welcome Mat” was accompanied by her re-released EP, “Rolling Up the Welcome Mat (for Good.)” Both were inspired by her divorce from Morgan Evans. Ballerini and the Australian country singer were married for five years before splitting up in 2022.

Ballerini wrote and directed the short film, which features tracks from her EP. Ballerini’s event in Nashville is one of three screenings and Q&A sessions she’s planned while promoting her new projects.

Kelsea Ballerini, Under the Welcome Mat, Nashville, EP, short film
Kelsea Ballerini Getty Images for ABA

On Aug. 1, Ballerini hosted her first screening and Q&A at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles. The singer wore a Saint Laurent playsuit with a scalloped hemline and rhinestone embellishments, adding on a pair of open-toe mules adorned with rosette appliqués.

Following her appearances in Los Angeles and Nashville, Ballerini will screen the film in New York City at the Whitby Theatre. Tickets to the event are available to purchase on her website, kelseaballerini.com/tour.

In April, Ballerini expressed her passion for fashion during the CMT Music Awards. The singer, who cohosted the program with fellow country star Kane Brown, had multiple outfit changes throughout the ceremony.

