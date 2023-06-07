×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday’s Digital Daily: June 7, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Sustainability

Canada Wildfires Cloud Fashion Capital

Fashion

Marco De Vincenzo Mark First Anniversary at Etro With Resort Lineup

Fashion

Setchu Wins the 2023 LVMH Prize; Arnault Explains Prize Increase

Kendall Jenner’s 818 Tequila Fetes Tao Group’s Pavan Pardasani With Lori Harvey, Trevor Noah and More

The event was held at one of Tao Group's newest additions, the Lavo Ristorante.

Kendall Jenner at Pavan Pardasani’s “Summer Soirée” Birthday Celebration on June 5 in Los Angeles.
Kendall Jenner at Pavan Pardasani’s “Summer Soirée” birthday celebration on June 5 in Los Angeles. Sophie Sahara

Stars gathered on Monday night in Los Angeles to celebrate the birthday of Pavan Pardasani, chief marketing officer of the Tao Group. The “Summer Soirée” was hosted in conjunction with Kendall Jenner’s liquor brand, 818 Tequila.

Held at one of Tao Group’s newest additions, Lavo Ristorante, the event included a cocktail reception and dinner, which featured a menu of the West Hollywood haunt’s signature dishes and drinks.

Here, some of the best looks from Pardasani’s birthday bash.

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner at Pavan Pardasani’s “Summer Soirée” Birthday Celebration on June 5 in Los Angeles.
Kendall Jenner at Pavan Pardasani’s “Summer Soirée” birthday celebration on June 5 in Los Angeles. Sophie Sahara

Jenner opted for a brown strapless corseted leather dress with a touch of white plissé at the hem. The supermodel accessorized with a matching woven box clutch and point-toe pumps, as well as a set of tiny gold hoops.

Related Galleries

Lori Harvey

Lori Harvey at Pavan Pardasani’s “Summer Soirée” Birthday Celebration on June 5 in Los Angeles.
Lori Harvey at Pavan Pardasani’s “Summer Soirée” birthday celebration on June 5 in Los Angeles. Jennifer Johnson

Lori Harvey kept it casual in a black crop top and leggings, which she layered underneath a burgundy motorcycle jacket. Harvey added a pair of black open-toe heels, oversize sunglasses and a mini maroon Hermès Kelly bag with gold hardware.

Pavan Pardasani and Kacie Schiffer

Kacie Schiffer and Pavan Pardasani’s at his “Summer Soirée” Birthday Celebration on June 5 in Los Angeles.
Kacie Schiffer and Pavan Pardasani’s at his “Summer Soirée” birthday celebration on June 5 in Los Angeles. Jennifer Johnson

The guest of honor, Pardasani, wore a navy button-down with matching trousers and white and burgundy Nike sneakers. His wife, Kacie Schiffer, donned a black plunging cutout dress and strappy-heeled sandals.

Trevor Noah

Trevor Noah and Pavan Pardasani’s at his “Summer Soirée” Birthday Celebration on June 5 in Los Angeles.
Trevor Noah and Pavan Pardasani’s at his “Summer Soirée” birthday celebration on June 5 in Los Angeles. Jennifer Johnson

Noah went for a monochromatic look, accessorizing his all-black ensemble with a canvas Carhartt jacket, which featured a corduroy collar, leather patch logo and zipper details.

Tristan Thompson

Tristan Thompson at Pavan Pardasani’s “Summer Soirée” Birthday Celebration on June 5 in Los Angeles.
Tristan Thompson at Pavan Pardasani’s “Summer Soirée” birthday celebration on June 5 in Los Angeles. Jennifer Johnson

The Los Angeles Lakers player sported a beige sweater and trousers with a tan suede trucker jacket. Thompson accessorized with layered chain necklaces, a watch and oval-shaped sunglasses.

Kendall Jenner's 818 Tequila Fetes Tao Group CEO Pavan Pardasani

Cannes 2023: Getting Ready with Halima Aden x Jason Rembert

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad