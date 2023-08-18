×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday’s Digital Daily: August 18, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Beauty

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade’s Proudly Enters Baby Hair Care

Fashion

Athleta’s New Chief Creative Officer Focuses on Performance Products

Beauty

LoveShackFancy Launches Fragrance, Builds Beauty Business

Kendall Jenner Celebrates 818 Day in Yellow Minidress in Santa Monica

The model and entrepreneur made Aug. 18 the official date of her 818 tequila brand.

Kendall Jenner, 818 Tequila, 818 Day
Kylie Jenner, left, and her sister Kendall pose together at the premiere of the film "Easy A" in Los Angeles, Monday, Sept. 13, 2010. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Kendall Jenner arrives at the premiere of "Project X" in Los Angeles, Wednesday, Feb. 29, 2012. "Project X" opens in theaters Friday, March 2, 2012. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles)
From left, Kendall Jenner, Kris Jenner and Kylie Jenner attend the Red Dress Collection 2013 Fashion Show, on Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2013 in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Kylie, right, and Kendall Jenner launch their exclusive Kendall & Kylie collection at PacSun, Friday, February 8, 2013, on Long Island, New York. (Photo by Diane Bondareff/Invision for PacSun)
View ALL 40 Photos

Kendall Jenner arrived at the Bungalow’s Night Market in Santa Monica, California, on Thursday, just ahead of her brand 818 Tequila’s third annual 8.18 day. For the occasion, Jenner showed off classic summer style, wearing a yellow minidress.

Kendall Jenner Sophie Sahara

Jenner accessorized the dress with a small black flap shoulder bag and black rectangular frame sunglasses. She completed the look with summer-ready black slides.

Since 2021, Jenner has used Aug. 18 as a day to commemorate her brand. In 2022, 818 celebrated its first year of success by using the day to announce the launch of Eight Reserve by 818, an ultra-premium Añejo reserve.

Kendall Jenner Sophie Sahara

818 Tequila has proven a successful endeavor for Jenner, as the brand has also won 25 blind tasting awards at international competitions.

At the Bungalow’s Night Market, Jenner set up shop outside for 818 Tequila’s first Tequila Soda Shoppe pop-up, serving retro-inspired tequila sodas to the public. The soda pop-up is planned for various locations around Los Angeles and will offer free, exclusive merchandise and retro-inspired tequila soda cocktail samples in partnership with Olipop. A few planned locations include Hotel Erwin in Venice and BevMo! in West Hollywood.

Related Articles

The limited-edition merchandise is also available to purchase on the brand’s website, drink818.com.

August has also given Jenner plenty to celebrate about. The model was named one of the faces of Calvin Klein’s fall 2023 campaign, where she stars alongside Alexa Demie, Kid Cudi, Jennie from Blackpink and Jung Kook of BTS. Jenner has been a Calvin Klein ambassador since 2015 and once starred in an ad featuring her four sisters, including Kim, Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner.

Kendall Jenner Celebrates 818 Day in Yellow Minidress in Santa Monica

A Boss Always with Nina Dobrev

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad