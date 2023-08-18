Kendall Jenner Celebrates 818 Day in Yellow Minidress in Santa Monica

Kendall Jenner arrived at the Bungalow’s Night Market in Santa Monica, California, on Thursday, just ahead of her brand 818 Tequila’s third annual 8.18 day. For the occasion, Jenner showed off classic summer style, wearing a yellow minidress.

Jenner accessorized the dress with a small black flap shoulder bag and black rectangular frame sunglasses. She completed the look with summer-ready black slides.

Since 2021, Jenner has used Aug. 18 as a day to commemorate her brand. In 2022, 818 celebrated its first year of success by using the day to announce the launch of Eight Reserve by 818, an ultra-premium Añejo reserve.

818 Tequila has proven a successful endeavor for Jenner, as the brand has also won 25 blind tasting awards at international competitions.

At the Bungalow’s Night Market, Jenner set up shop outside for 818 Tequila’s first Tequila Soda Shoppe pop-up, serving retro-inspired tequila sodas to the public. The soda pop-up is planned for various locations around Los Angeles and will offer free, exclusive merchandise and retro-inspired tequila soda cocktail samples in partnership with Olipop. A few planned locations include Hotel Erwin in Venice and BevMo! in West Hollywood.

The limited-edition merchandise is also available to purchase on the brand’s website, drink818.com.

August has also given Jenner plenty to celebrate about. The model was named one of the faces of Calvin Klein’s fall 2023 campaign, where she stars alongside Alexa Demie, Kid Cudi, Jennie from Blackpink and Jung Kook of BTS. Jenner has been a Calvin Klein ambassador since 2015 and once starred in an ad featuring her four sisters, including Kim, Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner.